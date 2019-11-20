Roman Kemp's Ant & Dec Impression Sends I'm A Celeb Fans Wild

Roman Kemp's impression of I'm A Celeb hosts Ant & Dec has viewers in hysterics after last night's episode.

The Capital Breakfast host had the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! jungle in hysterics as he showed off his impression of Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly on Tuesday's show.

The campmates were discussing each other's incredible, hidden party tricks, with Myles Stephenson beatboxing, Andrew Maxwell doing a didgeridoo sound and Jacqueline Jossa imitating a baby crying.

But it was Roman's talent in particular that had the camp cracking up... and might have wound up Ant & Dec in the process!

Taking on Declan Donnelly first, Roman put on his best Geordie accent and pretended he was doing a live link from Down Under: "OK Ant don’t forget to dial, 09020 and for Ian add 04."

Roman Kemp does an impression of Dec on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV / I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here

With the camp still laughing, the 26-year-old then did an impression of Ant McPartlin by mimicking how Ant reassures the campers whilst they're doing a Bushtucker Trial.

"The best bit with Ant is while you're doing those trials, bless him, he says, 'You’re doing great, you’re doing great'," Roman joked with his arms folded and his head nodding back and forth.

After the VT, Ant and Dec looked mildly stunned by Roman's impression: "Absolutely nothing like us," declared Ant.

Dec shook his head then announced the night's vote was closed in the same, soft voice Roman did for his impression. "You're doing great," Ant joked as Dec continued to deliver his lines.

Roman Kemp does an impression of Ant on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV / I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here

I'm A Celeb viewers on Twitter appeared to be loving Roman's impression of Ant & Dec and then Ant & Dec's impression of Roman doing an impression of them... (it's all very confusing!)

"Ant & Dec doing an impression of Roman Kemp doing an impression of Ant & Dec is one of the funniest things I've ever seen," commented one fan online.

It's not the first time that Roman's impressed with his impressions. Liam Payne was left stunned on Capital Breakfast by Roman's near-perfect impersonation of his One Direction bandmate Harry Styles.

In tonight's episode (Wednesday), Roman will be taking on the first eating challenge of the series alongside Adele Roberts. The 'Just Desserts' Bushtucker Trial sees the pair chomping on some seriously gross food items to win stars for camp.

