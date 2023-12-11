Jamie Lynn Spears Wants An I'm A Celeb 2023 Reunion

11 December 2023, 10:57 | Updated: 11 December 2023, 11:00

Jamie Lynn Spears says Sam was always her King of the Jungle
Jamie Lynn Spears says Sam was always her King of the Jungle. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Jamie Lynn Spears said she wants to be reunited with her I'm A Celebrity campmates.

In a wholesome reaction to Sam Thompson winning I'm A Celeb, Jamie Lynn Spears said she felt so lucky to of made lifelong friends in the jungle and said she was desperate to be reunited with them.

Speaking on her Instagram story Jamie Lynn said Sam has "always" been her King of jungle, exclaiming: "Oh my gosh Sam, you're the King of the jungle. I'm so proud of you."

She went on to say that she was proud of all of her campmates and wished she was in Australia celebrating the series finale with them. "I'm so proud of all my campmates I wish I was there celebrating with y'all," the Zoey 101 actress said, "but we will make up for it in due time just send me that date please".

After she left the show at the start week two on medical grounds, Jamie jetted back to the US to be with her daughters, Maddie and Ivey, who she had missed dearly while in the I'm A Celeb jungle. This means she wasn't with the rest of the camp when the show ended but she's now eager to be with them again.

Sam Thompson was crowned winner of I'm A Celeb
Sam Thompson was crowned winner of I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

She went on: "I'm so lucky to of made lifelong friends out of this whole experience and Sam you have always been my King of the jungle, congratulations."

ITV have not announced when they'll air the reunion show of this year's I'm A Celeb but it's likely to be in the coming week.

While on the show, Jamie and Sam had a very tight bond. The King of the jungle was always there to reassure Jamie and try and lift her spirits during her low moments.

Unfortunately even Sam's positive vibes weren't enough to keep her in the jungle though and Jamie did leave before public voting began.

When she left the show she wrote on Instagram that she had an "incredibly special time" with some of the "absolute best humans" she had ever met and considers family now.

Jamie Lynn Spears reacts to Sam's win
Jamie Lynn Spears reacts to Sam's win. Picture: Instagram @jamielynnspears

Underneath her I'm A Celeb headshot the caption read: "Can’t wait to share with y’all everything about this once in a lifetime experience, but I don’t even know where to start when trying to describe what an incredibly special time and place I had with some of the absolute best humans I have ever met and consider family now.

"THANK YALL for welcoming me into your living rooms night after night, and for supporting me through all the highs and lows. I am so grateful for this show, and all of the wonderful people apart of it! I will be taking some time to recover, and spend time with my family, but looking forward to sharing all about my journey on I'm A Celebrity with everyone! LOVE YALLLL"

Her message was warmly received with her fellow campmate Frankie Detorri commenting: "You were brilliant"

The I'm A Celeb stars come together for the series finale
The I'm A Celeb stars come together for the series finale. Picture: Instagram @imacelebrity

Made In Chelsea star Sam won 2023's I'm A Celeb and former boxer Tony Bellew came second. When the winner was announced ITV showed a sweet behind the scenes moment of Tony's wife Rachael Roberts jumping into the arms of Sam's best friend Pete Wicks.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

