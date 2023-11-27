When Is The I'm A Celebrity 2023 Final?

27 November 2023, 16:34 | Updated: 27 November 2023, 16:41

Here's when Ant and Dec will announce the 2023 I'm A Celeb winner
Picture: ITV/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here's all the details on when Ant and Dec are set to crown the I'm A Celeb King or Queen.

I'm A Celebrity kicked off mid November with Ant and Dec gracing our screens every night alongside celebrity campmates like Nella Rose, Marvin Humes and Josie Gibson.

After three weeks of bush tucker trails and a diet of rice and beans, this series' King or Queen is set to be crowned on Sunday 10th December, which gives them plenty of time to get reacquainted with their family and friends before Christmas.

The show sees celebrities take on the Australian jungle until the voting public chooses their winner, after being away from their luxury lives for nearly a month the celebrities will welcome a warm bath and functioning shower.

YouTuber Nella and actress Jamie Lynn Spears are among those expected to be voted out first, with many believing they may not see the final or take part in the infamous Celebrity Cyclone.

This Morning presenter Josie is leading as the bookies' favourite to win the show, but when and where could we see her or one of her fellow campmates be crowned? Here are all the deets.

The I'm A Celeb final will take plans on Sunday 10th November
Picture: ITV

When is the I'm A Celebrity 2023 final?

It has been confirmed that the I'm A Celeb grand finale is scheduled for Sunday 10th December on ITV.

The final will be filmed live in Australia crowning the jungle King or Queen first thing in the morning for the campmates or, for us watching in the UK, on a cosy Sunday evening at 9pm. The final episode is expected the go on until 10.40 p.m.

The British public vote for their winner and, for the days leading up to the final episode, a campmate will be voted out every night. Then on the finale the public will pick their favourite to take that crown.

Before the winner is announced we will see the last four celebs battle the notorious Celebrity Cyclone in the hopes of winning their final meal - which is a three course dinner of their choosing.

Last year, former health secretary Matt Hancock, footballer Jill Scott, actor Owen Warner and rugby player Mike Tindall made it to the Cyclone challenge and retrieved all four stars.

Ant and Dec will reveal the winners on Sunday 10th December
Picture: ITV

We have no way of predicting who will be in the top four this year but Josie Gibson, Sam Thompson, Fred Sirieix and Frankie Dettori are fan favourites to make it the the final.

Fred has taken on the role of the camp chef, as he has a whole lot of experience from touring the world with his friends Gordon Ramsay and Gino D'Acampo. Could he sauté his way to the final? We will just have to wait and see.

