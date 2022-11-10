I’m A Celebrity’s Mike Tindall ‘Under Investigation’ For Strict Covid Rule Break

I'm A Celeb's Mike Tindall is allegedly under investigation for a breach of Covid rules. Picture: ITV

By Capital FM

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestant Mike Tindall is reportedly ‘under investigation' for an ITV rule breach.

Rugby star Mike Tindall is reportedly being investigated for breaching a very strict Covid rule on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

According to MailOnline, the 44-year-old, who’s married to the late Queen's granddaughter Zara Phillips, could have broken the show’s Covid rules after playfully tackling a crew member before heading into the jungle.

As per the photos obtained by the publication, Mike can be seen playfully tackling an assistant producer and pretending to throw her off the dock, breaking the rule in place in which cast and crew members must remain at least two meters apart at all times.

The assistant producer can also be seen wearing a face covering in the pictures.

Mike Tindall reportedly broke an I'm A Celeb Covid rule. Picture: ITV2

A source said: “All crew are told to stay two metres apart from cast members, which is a Covid regulation. Sound and security, who do tests, are the only people that can come into contact with the celebrities.”

The insider continued: “Crew are also asked to wear face coverings to prevent a Covid outbreak on set, which would completely ruin the show.

“Mike having physical contact with the assistant producer was a rule break and he shouldn't have approached her.”

“She was taken completely by surprise and didn't expect Mike to behave the way he did,” they added.

Mike Tindall may have breached I'm A Celeb Covid rules after playfully tackling a crew member. Picture: Alamy

Seann Walsh and Matt Hancock have now also entered camp. Picture: ITV

The rule breach came just days before the contestants headed into camp, where Olivia Attwood was forced to quit the show after 24 hours ‘on medical grounds’.

Comedian Seann Walsh and former health secretary Matt Hancock are the latest additions to camp after entering on Wednesday night.

I’m A Celeb continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.

