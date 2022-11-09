Why Did Olivia Attwood Leave I’m A Celebrity?

What were Olivia Attwood’s reasons for leaving I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here?

Olivia Attwood was forced to quit I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! just 24 hours after arriving in camp, but what was the reason why?

A spokesperson revealed following her exit that the Love Island star left on ‘medical grounds’.

Will Olivia Attwood Still Receive Her Full I’m A Celeb Fee After Quitting?

A statement was then shared on Olivia’s Instagram Stories later in the week, but mystery still surrounds her reasons for leaving.

So, what was the real reason Olivia Attwood left I’m A Celeb?

Here’s what we know…

Olivia Attwood quit I'm A Celeb after 24 hours
Olivia Attwood quit I'm A Celeb after 24 hours. Picture: Getty

Why did Olivia Attwood leave I’m A Celebrity?

A spokesperson initially said that she had to leave due to medical reasons: “As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo medical checks.

"Unfortunately, the medical team has advised that it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation. She has been absolutely brilliant and she'll be very much missed on the show."

However, a statement posted on Olivia’s Instagram account left fans with more questions after the person who penned the message said the reality star was ‘heartbroken’ about having to leave, adding: “You will hear the truth from Olivia in due course” around her reasons for exiting the show.

An insider has now told this tabloid that she couldn’t return to camp due to the ‘strict’ Covid rules.

A statement shared explained that Olivia will share her reasons 'in due course'
A statement shared explained that Olivia will share her reasons 'in due course'. Picture: Olivia Attwood/Instagram
Olivia Attwood is said to have broken the Covid bubble in camp
Olivia Attwood is said to have broken the Covid bubble in camp. Picture: ITV

After having gone through her medical checks, Olivia couldn’t return as she broke the Covid bubble, and bosses were allegedly worried she could infect other contestants.

The 31-year-old would’ve had to endure another week’s isolation, which was deemed an “impossible situation”.

A TV insider said: “It was felt this would be too much time to spend away from the competition and potentially place her campmates at a disadvantage to her. Obviously viewers at home couldn’t include her in any votes, including selecting them for different challenges during the series.

"Olivia would have been going back in almost halfway through the series, which simply wasn’t fair. As frustrating and upsetting as that was for Olivia, who was willing to do whatever it took to go back, she could also see it was an impossible situation.”

However, ITV and Olivia herself are yet to confirm this.

