Olivia Attwood Quits I’m A Celebrity Just 24 Hours After Entering The Jungle

By Capital FM

Love Island star Olivia Attwood has exited the I’m A Celeb jungle after making her debut on Sunday night.

Olivia Attwood has been forced to quit I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! just 24 hours after entering the jungle.

The reality TV star made history as the first Love Islander ever to join the I’m A Celeb line-up, but has sadly had to exit camp after entering on Sunday night.

Olivia has apparently withdrawn from the ITV show due to medical reasons.

Olivia Attwood has exited the jungle on medical groundsOlivia Attwood has exited the jungle on medical grounds. Picture: ITV

An insider said, as per this tabloid: “Olivia was involved in a medical drama overnight.

"She really wanted to go back into the camp but medics won't let her."

Olivia made her debut on the show last night where she had been voted as a Jungle VIP by the public, and when she was allowed to choose one person to join her for a meal, she picked Chris Moyles.

Olivia Attwood became the first ever Love Island star on I'm A Celeb. Picture: Alamy

I'm A Celeb 2022 aired on Sunday night. Picture: ITV

Not knowing that VIP actually stood for ‘Very Isolated People’, Olivia and Chris then were tasked with jumping out of a helicopter at 10,000 ft.

The pair then joined fellow campmates Boy George and Scarlette Douglas as they were sent to a desert island, where they were due to stay until taking on their first challenges the following day before they could join their fellow celebrities in camp.

Olivia is yet to speak out after quitting camp.

I’m A Celeb continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.

