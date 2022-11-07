Olivia Attwood Quits I’m A Celebrity Just 24 Hours After Entering The Jungle

7 November 2022, 12:45 | Updated: 7 November 2022, 12:49

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island star Olivia Attwood has exited the I’m A Celeb jungle after making her debut on Sunday night.

Olivia Attwood has been forced to quit I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! just 24 hours after entering the jungle.

The reality TV star made history as the first Love Islander ever to join the I’m A Celeb line-up, but has sadly had to exit camp after entering on Sunday night.

Olivia has apparently withdrawn from the ITV show due to medical reasons.

Here’s How Much Matt Hancock Will Be Paid To Appear On I’m A Celeb 2022

Olivia Attwood has exited the jungle on medical groundsOlivia Attwood has exited the jungle on medical grounds
Olivia Attwood has exited the jungle on medical groundsOlivia Attwood has exited the jungle on medical grounds. Picture: ITV
Olivia Attwood has quit I'm A Celeb
Olivia Attwood has quit I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

An insider said, as per this tabloid: “Olivia was involved in a medical drama overnight.

"She really wanted to go back into the camp but medics won't let her."

Olivia made her debut on the show last night where she had been voted as a Jungle VIP by the public, and when she was allowed to choose one person to join her for a meal, she picked Chris Moyles.

Olivia Attwood became the first ever Love Island star on I'm A Celeb
Olivia Attwood became the first ever Love Island star on I'm A Celeb. Picture: Alamy
I'm A Celeb 2022 aired on Sunday night
I'm A Celeb 2022 aired on Sunday night. Picture: ITV

Not knowing that VIP actually stood for ‘Very Isolated People’, Olivia and Chris then were tasked with jumping out of a helicopter at 10,000 ft.

The pair then joined fellow campmates Boy George and Scarlette Douglas as they were sent to a desert island, where they were due to stay until taking on their first challenges the following day before they could join their fellow celebrities in camp.

Olivia is yet to speak out after quitting camp.

I’m A Celeb continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

ITV has reportedly splashed out on a huge sum of money for this year's contestants

Here’s How Much All The I’m A Celebrity 2022 Contestants Are Getting Paid

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa have sparked fallout rumours

Selena Gomez Addresses Fallout Rumours With Kidney Donor Friend Francia Raisa

The Backstreet Boys shared a touching tribute to Nick Carter's younger brother Aaron Carter after his passing

Backstreet Boys Pay Tribute To Nick Carter’s Brother Aaron Carter On Stage After He Dies Aged 34

Maisie Smith's mum called Max George 'family', fuelling those engagement rumours

Maisie Smith Further Fuels Max George Engagement Rumours

All of Molly-Mae Hague's stunning pregnancy pictures

All Of Molly-Mae Hague’s Glowing Baby Bump And Pregnancy Pictures

Paige Thorne revealed she went on Love Island to get back at her ex

Paige Thorne Went On Love Island To ‘Get Revenge On Fiancé’ After He ‘Dumped Her By Text’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star