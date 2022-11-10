Olivia Attwood Denies Leaving I’m A Celebrity ‘Due To Covid Reasons’

Olivia Attwood's family have hit out at claims she left I'm A Celeb due to Covid reasons. Picture: Alamy/ITV

Love Island star Olivia Attwood's family have updated fans about her reasons for leaving I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Olivia Attwood’s family have responded to reports that the former Love Island star left I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! due to Covid reasons.

The 31-year-old left fans shocked after it was announced that she was forced to quit the jungle after just 24 hours, with a spokesperson revealing it was on ‘medical grounds’.

"As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo medical checks,” a spokesperson said at the time.

"Unfortunately, the medical team has advised that it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation,” they added, “She has been absolutely brilliant and she'll be very much missed on the show."

Olivia Attwood's family have denied she left I'm A Celeb for Covid reasons. Picture: Alamy

After leaving, a statement was posted on Olivia’s Instagram Stories, stating how "heartbroken" the reality TV star was about not continuing her journey in camp, adding that viewers would find out “in due course” the “truth” about why she left.

An insider went on to tell this tabloid that she couldn’t return to the jungle following her medical check as she broke the Covid bubble in the camp, which would’ve meant another week of isolation before re-entering, which was said to be “impossible”.

However, Olivia’s family have cleared up any rumours that the star left due to Covid reasons.

Olivia Attwood's family said her reasons for leaving I'm A Celeb were not due to Covid. Picture: Olivia Attwood/Instagram

Olivia Attwood was in the I'm A Celeb camp for 24 hours. Picture: ITV

Sharing a statement to Olivia’s Instagram Stories, they wrote: “For clarity, Olivia did not leave the jungle due to Covid reasons."

No more details have been shared at this point, but fans are still curious about her reasons for leaving.

I’m A Celeb continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.

