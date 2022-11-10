Matt Hancock Singing Ed Sheeran Has I’m A Celeb Viewers In Hysterics

10 November 2022, 11:47 | Updated: 10 November 2022, 12:23

Capital FM

By Capital FM

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! viewers couldn’t get over the moment Matt Hancock burst into song shortly after arriving in the jungle.

Former Health Secretary to the Prime Minister Matt Hancock arrived in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! on Wednesday night, where he and Seann Walsh got to hang out together before meeting the rest of the campmates.

As they got to know each other in the jungle, comedian Seann asked Matt about what sort of music he listens to and the MP admitted he’s a huge Ed Sheeran fan.

Olivia Attwood Denies Leaving I’m A Celebrity ‘Due To Covid Reasons’

“Quite a mix really, a lot of mainstream,” he said. “But I’m not going to put a tattoo of Ed Sheeran on my neck am I?”

Matt Hancock has ditched Parliament for the jungle
Matt Hancock has ditched Parliament for the jungle. Picture: Getty
Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' is a favourite of Matt Hancock's
Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' is a favourite of Matt Hancock's. Picture: Alamy

“You like Ed Sheeran?” Seann asked.

“Love him,” Matt replied. “And I’m from Suffolk as well.”

As Seann tried to think of the Ed song he likes, asking if it was called ‘Dancer in the Dark’, Matt proceeded to serenade Seann.

You between my arms, barefoot on the grass, listening to our favourite song,” the MP sang.

I'm A Celebrity: Matt Hancock has so far kept viewers entertained
I'm A Celebrity: Matt Hancock has so far kept viewers entertained. Picture: ITV

“Don’t get me singing, I’m terrible!’” He said before continuing to sing. “‘Perfect’ it’s called ‘Perfect’!”

Viewers can’t get over the bizarre moment and have been sharing their hilarious reactions on Twitter.

One person wrote: “Paying for a tv licence to hear Matt Hancock completely ruin an Ed Sheeran song wow #ImACeleb [sic].”

“Currently watching Matt hancock getting the words wrong to Ed Sheeran #ImACeleb,” tweeted another.

“I want to know how ed sheeran feels about being matt hancock’s favourite singer,” asked a third.

The duo also spoke about Blink-182 in another bizarre TV moment, after Matt asked Seann about his tattoo in tribute to the band.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

I'm A Celeb's Mike Tindall is allegedly under investigation for a breach of Covid rules

I’m A Celebrity’s Mike Tindall ‘Under Investigation’ For Strict Covid Rule Break

Matt Hancock has joined I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb 2022: Who Is Matt Hancock's Wife, Does He Have Kids & More

Olivia Attwood's family have hit out at claims she left I'm A Celeb due to Covid reasons

Olivia Attwood Denies Leaving I’m A Celebrity ‘Due To Covid Reasons’

Here's why Olivia Attwood left I'm A Celebrity

Why Did Olivia Attwood Leave I’m A Celebrity?

Will Olivia Attwood still get paid after quitting I'm A Celeb?

Will Olivia Attwood Still Receive Her Full I’m A Celeb Fee After Quitting?

Olivia Attwood shared a statement following her I'm A Celeb exit

Olivia Attwood Breaks Silence After Being Forced To Quit I’m A Celebrity

Hot On Capital

Love Island's Paige Thorne and Jacques O'Neill have sparked rumours they're back together

Love Island’s Paige Thorne Cosies Up To Ex Jacques O’Neill & Sparks Reconciliation Rumours

Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl halftime show in 2023

Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023: When Is It & What Will She Perform?

How to watch Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show vol 4 in the UK

How To Watch Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol 4 In The UK & What Time It’s On

Florence Pugh has had a very interesting film career so far...

All The Films Florence Pugh Has Been In: From Midsommar To Don't Worry Darling

Add these Selena flicks to your watch list

5 Selena Gomez Films You Should Watch After 'My Mind & Me'

Stormzy is headlining This Is What We Mean Day at All Points East Festival

Stormzy To Headline 'This Is What We Mean Day' At All Points East

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Too Hot to Handle series 4 has been confirmed

Too Hot To Handle Series 4 Start Date Confirmed

Which Islanders have gone back to their original workplaces?

All The Islanders Who Went Back To Their Old Jobs

ITV has reportedly splashed out on a huge sum of money for this year's contestants

Here’s How Much All The I’m A Celebrity 2022 Contestants Are Getting Paid

Olivia Attwood has quit I'm A Celeb 24 hours after the 2022 series aired

Olivia Attwood Quits I’m A Celebrity Just 24 Hours After Entering The Jungle

How to watch Selena Gomez's documentary My Mind & Me in the UK

How To Watch Selena Gomez’s My Mind And Me Documentary In The UK

Matt Hancock will receive a six-figure sum for appearing on I'm A Celeb

Here’s How Much Matt Hancock Will Be Paid To Appear On I’m A Celeb 2022