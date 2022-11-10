Matt Hancock Singing Ed Sheeran Has I’m A Celeb Viewers In Hysterics

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! viewers couldn’t get over the moment Matt Hancock burst into song shortly after arriving in the jungle.

Former Health Secretary to the Prime Minister Matt Hancock arrived in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! on Wednesday night, where he and Seann Walsh got to hang out together before meeting the rest of the campmates.

As they got to know each other in the jungle, comedian Seann asked Matt about what sort of music he listens to and the MP admitted he’s a huge Ed Sheeran fan.

“Quite a mix really, a lot of mainstream,” he said. “But I’m not going to put a tattoo of Ed Sheeran on my neck am I?”

Matt Hancock has ditched Parliament for the jungle. Picture: Getty

Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' is a favourite of Matt Hancock's. Picture: Alamy

“You like Ed Sheeran?” Seann asked.

“Love him,” Matt replied. “And I’m from Suffolk as well.”

As Seann tried to think of the Ed song he likes, asking if it was called ‘Dancer in the Dark’, Matt proceeded to serenade Seann.

“You between my arms, barefoot on the grass, listening to our favourite song,” the MP sang.

I'm A Celebrity: Matt Hancock has so far kept viewers entertained. Picture: ITV

“Don’t get me singing, I’m terrible!’” He said before continuing to sing. “‘Perfect’ it’s called ‘Perfect’!”

Viewers can’t get over the bizarre moment and have been sharing their hilarious reactions on Twitter.

One person wrote: “Paying for a tv licence to hear Matt Hancock completely ruin an Ed Sheeran song wow #ImACeleb [sic].”

Ed sheeran trying to disguise he’s identity after realising Matt is a fan of him #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/jMM9nFrbix — avv (@Avery101__) November 9, 2022

Ed Sheeran hearing Matt Hancock singing his songs #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/q77H3zuZUz — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) November 9, 2022

“Currently watching Matt hancock getting the words wrong to Ed Sheeran #ImACeleb,” tweeted another.

“I want to know how ed sheeran feels about being matt hancock’s favourite singer,” asked a third.

The duo also spoke about Blink-182 in another bizarre TV moment, after Matt asked Seann about his tattoo in tribute to the band.

