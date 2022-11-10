I'm A Celeb 2022: Who Is Matt Hancock's Wife, Does He Have Kids & More

Matt Hancock joined the 2022 series of I'm A Celebrity, causing wide media spread backlash in the process, read on to find out more about the politician-turned-television personality.

The I'm A Celebrity 2022 line-up shocked everyone when it was announced that Conservative MP Matt Hancock would be heading into the jungle to partake in the series.

The former health secretary's involvement in the show has sparked a heated discussion online, and after joining as a latecomer on Tuesday, some of his castmates voiced their issues with his reality TV appearance.

Here’s How Much Matt Hancock Will Be Paid To Appear On I’m A Celeb 2022

As headlines about the politician's television stint continue to crop up left, right and centre, viewers have been curious to know more – here's everything you need to know about Hancock from his wife and kids, to the reasons behind the media storm...

Matt Hancock entered the jungle on November 8
Matt Hancock entered the jungle on November 8. Picture: ITV
Matt and Martha Hancock have been married for 16 years
Matt and Martha Hancock have been married for 16 years. Picture: Alamy

Who is Matt Hancock's wife?

Matt Hancock married his wife Martha Hancock in 2006, the pair met when they studied at Oxford University.

Martha neé Hoyer Millar comes from nobility, her grandfather was the 1st Baron Inchyra, and her great-grandfather was the 1st Viscount Camrose.

Martha tends to keep her private life out of the public eye despite the highly publicised nature of her marriage to Matt Hancock in recent years. It's reported that she works as an osteopath in a clinic in Notting Hill, London.

The pair separated in 2021 after reports went public that the then-Health Minister had an affair with his aide, Gina Coladangelo.

Matt Hancock was caught having an affair with colleague Gina Coladangelo
Matt Hancock was caught having an affair with colleague Gina Coladangelo. Picture: Alamy

Does Matt Hancock have children?

Matt and Martha Hancock share three children, two sons and a daughter.

Their children are kept out of the public eye with little information about them online, however, the politician did reveal in an interview with the Telegraph that his kids are not allowed phones and are prohibited from using social media.

It's reported that their ages are approximately 15, 13 and 7.

Matt Hancock has already been subject to bushtucker trials
Matt Hancock has already been subject to bushtucker trials. Picture: ITV

Why has Matt Hancock's I'm A Celebrity appearance caused backlash?

Matt Hancock's foray into reality television has sparked debate online, with many condemning a politician's appearance on such a show.

The politician was famously the serving health secretary during the COVID-19 pandemic, before being fired from the role when he broke social distancing rules – that he himself had put in force – and was caught on video kissing a colleague.

When news broke that Hancock was headed to the jungle he was still a sitting MP, just minutes after the announcement he was suspended.

Matt has been kicked out of the party within Parliament but still remains an MP and will allegedly still continue to get paid.

His I'm A Celeb castmates have also spoken out about his involvement in the show, journalist Charlene White quickly grilled his decision to partake in the series upon his arrival, and Boy George became teary-eyed when speaking about the impact of the ex-Health Minister's actions during the pandemic.

