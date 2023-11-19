Josie Gibson Fact File: Age, Height, Net Worth And Who's Her Son?

Josie Gibson enters the I'm A Celeb jungle. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Fong Chau

She found fame on Big Brother in 2010 and now she prepares to return to reality TV with a stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Let’s find out more about Josie Gibson.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After winning Big Brother, Josie Gibson has had an illustrious and busy TV career. Before taking part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, she has appeared on This Morning, Loose Women and has been a showbiz reporter for Channel 5.

At one point, Josie even had her own TV show, There’s Something About Josie, which chronicled her relationship with fellow Big Brother contestant, Aussie DJ and model John James Parton.

Josie Gibson and John James Parton dated after they left the Big Brother house. Picture: Alamy

Since the break up with John James, Josie has released a series of work-out DVDs Josie Gibson's 30 Second Slim and Josie Gibson's 21 Day Fat Burn in 2013. She lost six stone by following her diet and work out plans which includes exercising three to four times a week.

She’s best known for her bubbly personality and her strong west country accent, something we’re bound to see more of when she steps into the I’m A Celeb jungle. Let’s take a look at what else we know about Josie Gibson.

How old is Josie Gibson?

Josie Gibson is 38 years old. Picture: Alamy

Josie Gibson was born on 24 January 1985, making her 38 years old and an Aquarius. This astrological sign is known for being independent, analytical, confident and also clever and creative.

These traits are sure to come in handy when Josie enters the jungle as she’ll have to find some creative and analytical ways to win those all important stars for camp meals.

How tall is Josie Gibson?

Josie is 1.8 metres which is roughly 5’11”. She will tower over some of her fellow camp mates including Jamie Lynn Spears who is 1.64 metres and jockey Frankie Dettori who is 1.63 meters.

Josie Gibson has special video message for This Morning after arriving in Australia for I’m A Celebrity

What is Josie Gibson’s net worth?

Josie has made the majority of her cash from her reality TV appearances. She earned £100,000 when she won Big Brother in 2010 and has reportedly secured a six figure sum to appear on I’m A Celebrity, though that pales in comparison to what they’re paying Nigel Farage.

It is currently thought that Josie Gibson’s net worth is around £800,000, which includes any property, savings and investments.

Who is Josie Gibson’s son?

In September 2018 Josie gave birth to her son Reggie James, who she shares with her former partner, property developer, Terry. Josie and Terry split at the end of 2018 and co-parent together. Speaking to The Sun, Josie praised her ex for his support, she said: “I would never have been able to do what I’ve done if it wasn’t for Terry."

In a video she recorded for This Morning, Josie opened up about the "emotional goodbye" between her and five-year-old Reggie James as she flies to Australia to take part in I'm A Celeb, saying "I hope I get through this."

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.