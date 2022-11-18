WATCH: I’m A Celebrity Medics Called To Remove Cockroach From Jill Scott’s Ear After Bushtucker Trial

18 November 2022, 11:47

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Jill Scott had a cockroach removed from her ear after taking part in the latest Bushtucker trial on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! medics had to be called in after Lioness Jill Scott got more than she bargained for during the latest Bushtucker trial.

On Thursday night’s episode, the footballer voluntarily took part in 'The Unlucky Dip’ trial while rugby star Mike Tindall went for a ride on the 'Critter Carousel' and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner was strapped into the wild 'Fiendish Ferris Wheel' in a series of fairground-inspired challenges.

However, during Jill’s trial, a critter managed to take over as the contestant told hosts Ant and Dec: “I’ve just got a cockroach stuck in my ear.”

Medics had to step in to help remove the critter from Jill’s ear, as she jokingly said: “Come to the jungle they said, it would be fun.”

Medics were called to remove the cockroach from Jill Scott's ear after her trial
Medics were called to remove the cockroach from Jill Scott's ear after her trial. Picture: ITV
Jill Scott got a cockroach stuck in her ear during an I'm A Celeb trial
Jill Scott got a cockroach stuck in her ear during an I'm A Celeb trial. Picture: ITV

As the doctor squrits water in her ear, Jill went on to tell him: “It’s in my brain now.”

As ever, Jill was a fantastic sport about the trial, coming out of the other end.

Fans took to Twitter to praise how brave she was and applauded her for getting on with it.

One viewer tweeted: “Jill is a fu**king Machine even with a cockroach in her ear.”

“A cockroach in Jill's ear but she is still calm and collected. Respect for a queen,” praised a second.

Another said: “Gotta love Jill. There's a cockroach in my ear. But still smashed it. Totally deserves the bbq.”

I’m A Celeb continues at 9pm on ITV.

