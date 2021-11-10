How Much Do Ant & Dec Get Paid For 'I'm A Celebrity'?

10 November 2021, 13:22 | Updated: 10 November 2021, 14:31

How much do Ant and Dec make from the show?
How much do Ant and Dec make from the show? Picture: Getty/ITV
How much do Ant and Dec make from hosting 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here'?

I'm A Celebrity... is returning for its 2021 series in a matter of weeks, excitement online is reaching fever pitch as this year's line-up of stars have been announced.

The arrival of the 21st season has some fans wondering how much Ant and Dec are set to make for hosting the ITV show.

Big names such as Frankie Bridge, Arlene Phillips and Adam Woodyatt have been confirmed for the series, among many others.

Inside The 'I'm A Celeb' Isolation Cottages

Ant, 45, and Dec, 46, have a truly impressive income due to the survival reality series – here's what they bring in every month from hosting the show.

Ant and Dec have a whopping shared net worth
Ant and Dec have a whopping shared net worth. Picture: ITV

How much do Ant and Dec get paid for I'm A Celebrity?

The famous presenting duo have made a fortune due to their work on shows from Saturday Night Takeaway to Britain's Got Talent – but their stint on I'm A Celeb racks in the big bucks.

It's estimated that the hosts make a whopping £3.3. million a month from their hosting duties.

The long-time pals are reported to have signed a 'golden handcuffs' contract with ITV that spans three years. The exclusive £40 million deal means they are to work solely with the television network.

Ant and Dec have been working together since the 1990s
Ant and Dec have been working together since the 1990s. Picture: Alamy

Their ITV agreement means that they are paid one giant sum for all of their television programmes on the network, meaning their work on Britain’s Got Talent, I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, Saturday Night Takeaway and Ant and Dec’s DNA Journey is part of the eight-figure deal.

The pair – who have been inseparable since co-starring in the children's show Byker Grove in 1990 – boasts an estimated net worth of £62 million each.

Ant and Dec won the 'Best Presenter Award' in 2020
Ant and Dec won the 'Best Presenter Award' in 2020. Picture: Getty

Once the three-year deal is up, it's set to be extended and raised to an eye-watering £50 million – not bad!

I'm A Celebrity... will air on November 21st on ITV.

