Ant McPartlin Fact File – What Is His Age, Height, Net Worth?

Ant McPartlin has been on our TV screens for almost 30 years. Picture: Getty

He’s one half of the UK’s most beloved presenting duos, Ant and Dec, who are currently putting some famous faces through their paces on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! but what do we know about Ant McPartlin?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

With his best friend, Declan Donnelly, Ant McPartlin has been on our TV screens for almost 30 years. Together they front some of the most-watched shows on telly, from I’m A Celeb to Britain’s Got Talent.

Since finding fame together as children, Ant and Dec have stuck together through thick and thin. From winning multiple awards for their work on TV to Ant’s well documented struggles with addiction and depression, their friendship has remained consistent.

They were each other’s best men at their respective weddings, they even used to live on the same street and they have neighbouring holiday homes in Portugal. Their bond and effortless banter is what keeps the nation entertained as we watch them on Saturday nights, whether that’s on Saturday Night Takeaway or Britain's Got Talent.

Let's take a closer look at one half of this dynamic duo, Ant McPartlin.

How old is Ant McPartlin?

Ant McPartlin was born on 18 November 1975, making him 48 years old and a Scorpio. Those born under the sign of Scorpio are said to be loyal and charismatic - both traits which Ant has shown through the years as one half of Ant and Dec.

How tall is Ant McPartlin?

Ant is three inches taller than his presenting partner Dec. Picture: Getty

Ant McPartlin is 1.73 metres or 5 foot 9 inches, which is slightly taller than his presenting partner, Declan Donnelly who is 1.68 metres, or 5 foot six inches.

The two often joke about Dec’s slighter smaller stature on I’m A Celebrity. In the 2018 series they repeatedly called former footballer Denis Wise ‘the little man’ before Ant revealed Denis and Dec were the same height.

Is Ant McPartlin married?

He sure is! Ant McPartlin married Anne Marie Corbett in August 2021 at St Michael's Church in Heckfield. Anne Marie is Ant’s second wife, after his divorce from Lisa Armstrong in 2020.

Ant McPartlin married Anne-Marie Corbett in 2021. Picture: Getty

Anne Marie is said to have been a huge support for Ant as he battled his addiction to alcohol and prescription painkillers. Anne Marie was Ant’s personal assistant before they began their relationship in 2018, which controversially began while Ant was still married. Though it’s understood he was separated at the time.

Anne Marie also said that Ant helped her through her share of difficult times as well, when she separated from her first husband, Scott Corbett, in 2017.

Ant is step father to Anne Marie’s two teenage daughters.

What is Ant McParlin’s net worth?

Ant McPartlin has net worth of around £60 million. Picture: Getty

Ant’s net worth is estimated to be around £60 million. He has made most of his money through presenting with Dec on shows like I’m A Celebrity.. Get Me Out Of Here! and Britain's Got Talent.

In 2009 Ant and Dec signed a ‘golden handcuffs’ deal worth £40 million so the presenting duo could only work for ITV. This was extended in 2022 in another deal with around £30 million.

When this is up for renewal the pair could command up to £50 million.

Both Ant and Dec are also keen property investors with a portfolio said to be worth £10 million.

Ant’s bank balance took a hit in 2008 though when he was fined £86,000 for drink driving offences and paid out £31 million to his first wife Lisa in a divorce settlement.

What TV shows has Ant McPartlin been on?

Ant and Dec announce they are reviving Byker Grove

Though they have been a Saturday night TV staple for many years now, Ant and Dec actually got their TV big break as actors on the kid’s show, Byker Grove. They played PJ and Duncan, respectively - a name they would continue to use as their launched thor music career.

Their time on Byker Grove was marked by the storyline of PJ being blinded in a paintball accident. It was one of the most memorable moments on the show, if not kids’ TV as a whole. Utter the iconic line “he cannae see, man” and every millennial will know exactly what you’re referring to.

Once Ant and Dec turned 18 they were written out of the show and embarked on a career in the music industry. Performing as PJ and Duncan the pair released three albums and had a slew of hits, including ‘Let’s Get Ready To Rhumble.’ In 1994 they were nominated for a BRIT Award for Best Breakthrough Act but lost out to Oasis.

Ant and Dec were nominated for a BRIT Award but lost to Oasis. Picture: Getty

It wasn’t until 1995 that the pair rebranded as Ant and Dec and began presenting on Saturday morning shows like SMTV Live and CD:UK. In 1999 they made the move to prime time TV, hosting a BBC game show called Friends Like These.

They were then recruited by ITV to host Pop Idol (the show which gave us Girls Aloud) before taking on The X Factor, Britain's Got Talent, Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and I’m a Celeb. TV hasn't been the same since.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.