Why Did Grace Dent Leave I’m A Celebrity?

Grace Dent looks unwell as she's announced to face trial with Josie

By Kathryn Knight

Grace Dent left I’m A Celebrity 2023 seven days into the series.

Grace Dent became the first celebrity to leave the I’m A Celeb jungle on 27th November, saying goodbye to her fellow campmates including Jamie Lynn Spears, Marvin Humes, Nigel Farage and Danielle Harold.

Before her exit was confirmed, viewers became concerned after noticing how unwell Grace looked and she admitted to her campmates she was struggling with the experience.

The MasterChef judge was the first person to leave I’m A Celeb 2023, with eliminations yet to begin at that point in the competition.

I'm A Celeb star Grace Dent said she was struggling before leaving the jungle on medical grounds. Picture: Shutterstock

Why did Grace Dent leave I’m A Celebrity?

Grace had to leave I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2023 on medical grounds. A spokesperson for the show confirmed: "Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds. She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike."

ITV confirmed her exit after she was seen on Sunday 26th November’s episode saying: “I just want to go home.”

Grace had been picked for a Bushtucker trial called Down The Tubes with co-star Josie Gibson.

After Grace left, EastEnders star Danielle took her place in the trial alongside the This Morning host.

Grace Dent left I'm A Celebrity after a week in the jungle. Picture: Shutterstock

Before Grace took part in a previous trial, Touchdown of Terror, she admitted to Josie that she was finding things hard in the jungle.

She told her: "I've had enough. I've completely had enough. I just want to go home. I haven't got a lot left in me at the moment. I'm just keeping on a face for everybody."

Two more campmates joined the competition on Thursday, jockey Frankie Dettori and boxer Tony Bellew.

