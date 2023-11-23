Frankie Dettori Fact File: Where Is He From, Who Are His Wife And Kids?

23 November 2023, 17:49

Frankie Dettori is a horse racing legend
Frankie Dettori is a horse racing legend. Picture: Getty/ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Lanfranco "Frankie" Dettori MBE, is best known for being a jockey, but what do we know about his life away from the spotlight, including where he’s from and who he’s married to.

Frankie Dettori joined the I’m A Celebrity…. Get Me Out of Here! campmates, including Nella Rose, Danielle Harold and Fred Sirieix, in the Australian jungle as a late arrival and while his co-stars mostly knew who he was some viewers were left with more questions about the jockey-turned reality star.

An Italian jockey with a career of over 35 years in horse racing, Frankie has been British flat racing Champion Jockey three times.

Away from the track, here’s what you need to know about Frankie, including his where he’s from and who his family are.

I'm A Celebrity: Frankie Dettori
I'm A Celebrity: Frankie Dettori. Picture: ITV

Former campmates talk about Nigel Farage on this year's I'm A Celeb

Who is Frankie Dettori, how old is he?

Frankie Dettori MBE is a champion Italian jockey based in England. He announced his retirement this year, saying he didn’t want to ‘end up like Ronaldo’ but in October cancelled his retirement plans and revealed he’d be moving to the US to race there instead.

The sportsman is from Milan but moved to the UK at 15. He got into horse racing when his dad bought him a pony and at 13 he left school to work in stables as an apprentice jockey, becoming a professional jockey at 16.

Frankie is 52 years old.

Frankie Dettori is a horse racing champion
Frankie Dettori is a horse racing champion. Picture: Getty

Where is Frankie Dettori from?

Frankie is from Milan, Italy, but lives in England with his family.

In October he said he’d be moving to the US with his wife to begin a new chapter of horse racing in California.

Frankie and Catherine Dettori with their children Rocco, Ella, Leo, Tallula, Mia
Frankie and Catherine Dettori with their children Rocco, Ella, Leo, Tallula, Mia. Picture: Getty

Is Frankie Dettori married? Who is his wife?

Frankie is married to wife Catherine, who he wed in 1997 in Newmarket.

Catherine is often spotted at the finish line of his races and makes frequent appearances on Frankie’s Instagram as he thanks her for supporting him from the sidelines.

Does Frankie Dettori have kids?

Frankie and wife Catherine have five kids; Leo, Ella, Mia, Tallula and Rocco.

He has a super cute relationship with his kids and often shares pictures of them on Instagram.

