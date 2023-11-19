I'm A Celebrity Nella Rose: Age, How She's Famous And Where She's From

Get to know campmate Nella Rose
Get to know campmate Nella Rose. Picture: Getty
Everything you need to know about I'm A Celebrity 2023 campmate Nella Rose.

YouTuber Nella Rose has headed down under to join I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2023, used to her long french tip nails and perfectly laid wigs how will she fair in the Aussie jungle?

Nella, who has earned her fame through YouTube and content creation, has said that she wanted to go into the jungle because it will take her out of her comfort zone. Speaking to ITV she said: "I have lots of survival skills... I can light a match."

The 26-year-old is going to be sharing the camp with the likes of Jamie Lynn Spears and Marvin Humes. She's known to be outgoing so it will be interesting to see how she gels with personalities such as Nigel Farage's.

Many will know Nella from iconic quotes like "I wanna shake my a** on a yacht... in Dubai", or you might recognise her from Catfish UK - or you may have never seen her before, either way, here's everything you need to know about the I'm A Celeb campmate.

Nella Rose is in I'm A Celeb 2023
Nella Rose is in I'm A Celeb 2023. Picture: ITV

How is Nella Rose Famous?

Nella Rose (full name Ornella Rose Hollela) started her media career on YouTube but is now a presenter and interviewer in many different capacities. She posted her first video in 2016 and in seven years has acquired a massive 793K subscribers - which is likely to rise after her time on I'm A Celeb.

Her early videos featured her and her university friends bonding over growing up in African households and trying to navigate dating. Nella's quick wit and and ability to bounce off of her friends' energy had viewers hooked and she ended up earning over 2 million views on some videos.

In 2016 she conducted her first ever celebrity interview with actress Jada Pinkett Smith ahead of the Girls Trip premiere. By 2018 Nella was interviewing the cast of Black Panther and since then you may have seen her co-presenting at the 2022 BRIT Awards alongside comedian Munya Chawawa.

Nella Rose interviewed on the red carpet at the 2022 BRIT Awards
Nella Rose interviewed on the red carpet at the 2022 BRIT Awards. Picture: Getty

Nella has become a viral moment multiple times, with the hashtag "Are you not embarrazzed?" having over 25 million views on TikTok. That's right, that's a Nella quote from a 2020 YouTube video.

Her YouTube fame has led her into mainstream media, not only has Nella presented the BRITS but she is also the co-host of MTV's Catfish UK. In 2023 Nella began co-hosting PrettyLittleThing's The Pink Courtroom with former Love Islander Indyah Polak. The show has been a huge hit, exceeding 1 million views on every episode.

How old is Nella Rose?

Born July 20th 1997, Nella Rose, is 26-years-old and her star sign is Cancer.

Where is Nella Rose from?

Nella was born in Belgium and speaks fluent French. When she was seven-years-old her family emigrated to the United Kingdom. Her parents were both Congolese but sadly her mother died in 2016 and her father died in 2020.

Whilst starting her YouTube career Nella studied sociology at the University of Leicester and graduated with a 2:1. After living in Leicester for three years while studying she moved to London where she lives now.

