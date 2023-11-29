Has Nella Rose Left I'm A Celebrity?

By Abbie Reynolds

Nella Rose had to temporarily leave I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds, here's all the deets on why she left and if she's back in the jungle.

On Tuesday's episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly announced that Nella Rose was exempt from the upcoming trail for medical reasons and when she was missing during the live portion of the show viewers were sure she had exited camp.

This comes after her fellow campmate Grace Dent had to leave the show on medical grounds. However, it has been confirmed by an ITV spokesperson that Nella officially returned to camp.

Fans were sure Nella was going to leave the camp on her own accord after she said if Jamie-Lynn Spears left she would have followed, as she didn't want to be the first to leave but was struggling to stay.

Now that MasterChef's Grace had left it was the perfect opportunity for Nella to follow suit, however she doesn't seem to have gone ahead with leaving the show.

But why was she exempt from the Bushtucker trail and where was she during the live segment? Here's what we know.

Nella Rose had to leave the I'm A Celeb camp to be treated my medics. Picture: ITV

Did Nella Rose leave I'm A Celeb?

Yes. However the social media star only left the camp temporarily to be treated by ITV's medics.

Dec had addressed Nella's absence during the live portion of Tuesday's show, saying: "Now unfortunately, Nella is being seen by the medic so she'll be back later, but it means she's now exempt from this trial."

Why did Nella leave I'm A Celeb?

Originally there was no comment on the reason that she went to see the medics, and it seemed to have not been anything too serious as she has arrived back in camp.

Now the MailOnline have said an insider confirmed she was rushed out of camp for a "physical medical emergency," not related to any of the trails she took part in.

Before this an ITV spokesperson had said: "During last night's live broadcast, Nella Rose required medical treatment on site and was deemed unable to take part in the trial. Nella has since rejoined camp."

Nella and Nigel Farage engaged in a debate over cultural appropriation before she left to do her trail with Frankie. Picture: ITV

Nella Rose screams her way through first Bushtucker trial

This all happened after Nella took part in her sixth trail alongside Jockey campmate Frankie Detorri, she was visibly upset to have been nominated for the challenge but GB News host Nigel Farage tried to reassure her by saying it was a positive thing that she had been voted as it equated to "25%" of the show's air time.

"Your TikTok's going to double," he insisted. Unfortunately Nella and Frankie returned to camp with no stars after failing to retrieve any coins in their trail, which meant a measly meal for camp.

