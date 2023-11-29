Has Nella Rose Left I'm A Celebrity?

29 November 2023, 11:00 | Updated: 29 November 2023, 14:31

Here's an update on whether Nella left the jungle or not
Here's an update on whether Nella left the jungle or not. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Nella Rose had to temporarily leave I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds, here's all the deets on why she left and if she's back in the jungle.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Tuesday's episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly announced that Nella Rose was exempt from the upcoming trail for medical reasons and when she was missing during the live portion of the show viewers were sure she had exited camp.

This comes after her fellow campmate Grace Dent had to leave the show on medical grounds. However, it has been confirmed by an ITV spokesperson that Nella officially returned to camp.

Fans were sure Nella was going to leave the camp on her own accord after she said if Jamie-Lynn Spears left she would have followed, as she didn't want to be the first to leave but was struggling to stay.

Now that MasterChef's Grace had left it was the perfect opportunity for Nella to follow suit, however she doesn't seem to have gone ahead with leaving the show.

But why was she exempt from the Bushtucker trail and where was she during the live segment? Here's what we know.

Nella Rose had to leave the I'm A Celeb camp to be treated my medics
Nella Rose had to leave the I'm A Celeb camp to be treated my medics. Picture: ITV

Did Nella Rose leave I'm A Celeb?

Yes. However the social media star only left the camp temporarily to be treated by ITV's medics.

Dec had addressed Nella's absence during the live portion of Tuesday's show, saying: "Now unfortunately, Nella is being seen by the medic so she'll be back later, but it means she's now exempt from this trial."

Why did Nella leave I'm A Celeb?

Originally there was no comment on the reason that she went to see the medics, and it seemed to have not been anything too serious as she has arrived back in camp.

Now the MailOnline have said an insider confirmed she was rushed out of camp for a "physical medical emergency," not related to any of the trails she took part in.

Before this an ITV spokesperson had said: "During last night's live broadcast, Nella Rose required medical treatment on site and was deemed unable to take part in the trial. Nella has since rejoined camp."

Nella and Nigel Farage engaged in a debate over cultural appropriation before she left to do her trail with Frankie
Nella and Nigel Farage engaged in a debate over cultural appropriation before she left to do her trail with Frankie. Picture: ITV

Nella Rose screams her way through first Bushtucker trial

This all happened after Nella took part in her sixth trail alongside Jockey campmate Frankie Detorri, she was visibly upset to have been nominated for the challenge but GB News host Nigel Farage tried to reassure her by saying it was a positive thing that she had been voted as it equated to "25%" of the show's air time.

"Your TikTok's going to double," he insisted. Unfortunately Nella and Frankie returned to camp with no stars after failing to retrieve any coins in their trail, which meant a measly meal for camp.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks are heading on The Celebrity Circle 2021.

Inside Sam Thompson And Pete Wicks’ Friendship And How They Met

Jamie Lynn Spears is a mum of two

Who Are Jamie Lynn Spears’ Children Maddie And Ivey?

Here's the latest on Molly-Mae and Tommy's relationship

Are Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Still Together?

Here's who the bookies think will win I'm A Celeb

Who Is Favourite To Win I'm A Celebrity 2023? Latest Betting Odds

Here's how much Grace Dent will be paid after her short I'm A Celeb stint

Will Grace Dent Still Be Paid After Leaving I'm A Celeb?

Sisters Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears have a strained relationship

Do Britney And Jamie-Lynn Spears Speak? Inside Their Feud And Complicated Relationship

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits