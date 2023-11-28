Will Grace Dent Still Be Paid After Leaving I'm A Celeb?

Here's how much Grace Dent will be paid after her short I'm A Celeb stint. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

MasterChef's Grace Dent had to leave the jungle after seven days, but will she still be paid for her short stint on I'm A Celebrity?

A heartbroken Grace Dent left the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! camp a week into her jungle stay due to medical concerns. However, she is set to still be paid her full fee, of around £100,000, despite cutting her stay short.

On Sunday 26th November a ITV spokesperson said: "Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds. She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike."

It's understood, as an unwritten rule, that I'm a Celeb stars are paid their full fee as long as they last at least 72 hours in the show. In previous incidents, such as Gemma Collins saying 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' in 2014, celebs have received only a fraction of their agreed fee.

Grace said she was struggling in camp before she left. Picture: Shutterstock

Yes, since the MasterChef star managed seven days before leaving the camp on medical grounds it's understood she will get the full whack.

Reports say that Grace will be paid around £100k, which may make her exit a tad easier, although she told the camp that it broke her heart to leave.

In 2014 The Only Way Is Essex's Gemma Collins said "get me out of here" three days into her stint and as a result was only paid £4,800.

Grace Dent told her fellow campmates she loved them in her exit statement. Picture: ITV

Has Grace said why she left I'm A Celeb?

In a statement written to the camp, Grace said: "My dear camp mates, I’m so sorry to let you down. I have left the camp for medical reasons. My heart is broken, I have loved and enjoyed getting to know you all.

“You’ve held me up and it’s been a pleasure being your friend through this experience. Leaving you all at this stage will be one of the saddest things in my life. I love you all. Your friend, Miss Grace Dent.”

A tearful Danielle Harold said: "I don't cry, but I will for Grace, I'll miss her a lot."

Ahead of leaving the camp she had spoken to the bush telegraph and said: “I haven’t got a lot left in me at the moment. I’m just keeping on a face for everybody.”

And according to a Daily Mail source,"Grace decided to leave the jungle soon after it was announced that she would be doing the latest Bushtucker Trial.

"Knowing that she would be facing another tough challenge was the straw that broke the camel's back."

They said that ITV's welfare team got involved and advised Grace to leave the jungle as she had "lost all her energy".

Grace Dent is set to be paid £100k despite leaving the jungle early. Picture: ITV

