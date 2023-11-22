I'm A Celebrity: Nella Rose And Fred Sirieix's Fallout Explained

Two favourites from this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! have come head-to-head in the first fallout of the series. For those that missed it, here's what happened between Nella Rose and Fred Sirieix.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2023 has seen former politician Nigel Farage eat camel udder, Jamie Lynn Spears cry a lot and now it's seen YouTuber Nella Rose and maître d' Fred Sirieix engage in a pretty heated exchange.

26-year-old Nella Rose has spoken candidly about loosing both her parents, with her father passing recently when she was just 22. On the show Nella said she had opened up to her fellow campmate Fred about the loss her parents so, when he made comment about her dad, she was extremely offended.

When Fred was made aware that he had upset Nella he was quick to apologise but she didn't feel it was sincere and suggested they didn't continue being friends. "I only allow people to disrespect me once," she told him.

But what exactly was said to trigger this reaction? Here's the low-down on their unexpected argument.

Nella Rose gets offended after Fred makes comment on I'm A Celeb

What happened with Nella Rose and Fred Sirieix?

Nella Rose took fans by surprise when she began a row with her fellow campmate Fred over a comment he had made. The previous night the celebs were by the campfire discussing their ages and Fred told Nella he was 51-years-old, which he said made him 'old enough to be her dad'.

"I'm not 26 anymore, am I? I could be your dad," Fred said, whilst preparing their dinner. Nella replied: "No my dad was way older than you."

"But I could still be your dad," he insisted. This was the comment that upset Nella, as she had said she'd explained to the restauranteur that her father had passed away when she was 22.

The YouTuber said she "slept on it" but came to think that Fred was "not the kind of person" she wanted to be around after the remark. As a result of this she chose to ignore Fred the next morning until he approached her and she had to face her issue with him.

What did Nella say to Fred on I'm A Celeb?

Celebrity campmate Fred said he offered Nella some rice for breakfast and when she declined he knew something was wrong and then, "suddenly it all kicked off".

When he asked his I'm A Celeb co-star what he had done wrong she said he'd made a comment that she found "disrespectful".

"You know that my mum's dead and you know that my dad's dead, you know that right," Nella began to explain, "you turned around to me, with an attitude, and said 'You know I could be your dad right?'

"To me I don't care how you said it, to me that's disrespectful and I don't want to talk to you. I don't want to talk to you, I don't want to be around you, I only allow people to disrespect me once," she insisted.

As Fred listened to her concerns, the distressed campmate expressed how her feelings had been hurt and said she was "very upset".

Nella went on: "You keep on trying to speak to me when I don't want to speak to you, I want to stay away from you, I don't want to eat your food. I don't want to talk to you."

"Don't bring up my dead parent, are you stupid? You know my dad's dead, you're a weirdo," she asserted.

In hearing how upset Nella was, Fred tried to alleviate the situation by saying: "First of all I am sorry that I offended you, I am unaware that you felt offended, I am unaware that what I said would lead to this conversation.

"I only said that in a way that I am older than you, I am 51 and you are 26," he tried to explain, but she said she felt he was trying to "little girl" her.

"Nella it wasn't like this, I promise you it wasn't like that, on my children's life it wasn't like that. if I made a mistake I am really sorry," Fred declared.

But the conversation ended with Nella saying: "I don't want to eat no food that you're cooking, don't talk to me."

Later on she described his apology as "sh***y", and since their exchange tensions around the camp have been high.

When did Nella Rose's father pass away?

Her father, who she described as her "best friend", died in 2020 and she said his passing is still "fresh" to her, which may explain why she was so upset by Fred's comment to her on I'm A Celeb. Nella has also lost her mother who died in 2016 when she was just 19-years-old.

After Nella's run in with Fred over comments that she found disrespectful their fellow campmates are hopeful that they will patch up their issues and rekindle their friendship.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is on ITV every night from 9pm.

