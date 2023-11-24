I’m A Celebrity Tony Bellew Fact File: Age, Net Worth And Boxing Career

24 November 2023, 12:36 | Updated: 24 November 2023, 17:20

Tony Bellew joins I'm A Celeb
Tony Bellew joins I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Fong Chau

Entering I'm A Celebrity as a newcomer, former boxer Tony Bellew has already made an impression on his camp mates - but how much do we know about the sportsman, who just happens to be David Haye’s arch nemesis?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Arriving late to anything is always a bit awkward but that hasn’t seemed to stop Tony Bellew from making friends in the I’m A Celebrity camp.

The former boxer and film star arrived on the show on 23 November, joining Grace Dent, Josie Gibson and Nigel Farage in the ‘Away’ camp. Fans have already noticed how - at 1.91 metres (or 6’3”) he towers above his campmates, including Frankie Dittori, whose stature helped make him one of the most successful jockeys in the world.

How will Tony cope in the jungle? He’s admitted to being scared of heights and small spaces in his introduction video, but has said that physically nothing can break him. To the I’m A Celebrity producers this may sound like a challenge.

Let’s take a closer look at Tony and find out what we know, including how old he is and how much he's worth.

How old is Tony Bellew?

Tony Bellew is 40 years old
Tony Bellew is 40 years old. Picture: Getty

Tony Bellew was born on 30 November 1982, making him 40 years old and about to celebrate his birthday in the jungle with the other celebs. Hopefully his birthday cake won’t consist of any kangaroo testicles, but with I’m A Celebrity, you never know!

How did Tony Bellew get famous?

Tony Bellew earned the right to call himself a celebrity by being a professional boxer before entering the jungle.

In his boxing career he has won 30 fights out of 34, and 20 of those were total knockouts.

He is perhaps best known for being boxer David Haye’s arch nemesis. The rivalry between the two reached boiling point in 2016 when the pair came to blows in a press conference which was called to announce their fight, resulting in David Haye punching Tony in the face before the two were separated. But in the ring, it was Tony who proved to be the better fighter, winning the match in the 11th round when David’s trainer conceded.

Tony Bellew was in Creed with Sylvester Stallone, Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson
Tony Bellew was in Creed with Sylvester Stallone, Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson. Picture: Getty

Tony also appeared in the film Creed, alongside Michael B Jordan and Sylvester Stallone. He played ‘Pretty’ Ricky Conlan, a boxer who was set to fight the film's main character,  Donnie Johnson, played by Michael B Jordan.

How much is Tony Bellew being paid for I’m A Celebrity?

ITV have only revealed the fee of three of this year’s contestants on I’m A Celeb. Josie Gibson and Grace Dent will be paid £100,000 each while Nigel Farage claims the show’s highest ever pay packet at a staggering £1.5 million.

It is thought that most celebs are paid between £30,000 and £100,000 to appear on the show, while presenters Ant and Dec are rumoured to earn £3.3 million each. And they don't have to eat any cockroaches!

Is Tony Bellew married?

Tony Bellew and Rachael Roberts have three children together
Tony Bellew and Rachael Roberts have three children together. Picture: Getty

Unlike his rival David Haye who was thought to be in a ‘throuple’ with two women. There’s only one gal for Tony Bellew; his childhood sweetheart Rachael Roberts.

The pair married in a lowkey ceremony in 2018 and they have three children together, Corey, Corby and Carter.

They first met when they were nine years old, but romance didn’t occur to either of them until he was 18 and working as a nightclub bouncer and saw her in a club.

Rachel apparently rejected Tony three times before they went on their first date and the rest is history.

Tony Bellew talks jungle as he's set to enter I'm A Celeb

Tony actually credits Rachael for convincing him to go on I’m A Celebrity. He told the tabloids "It is so out of my comfort zone and it was my missus who talked me around to doing it."

What is Tony Bellew’s net worth?

Tony Bellew has an impressive net worth of around £9.6 million. He mostly made his money through his boxing career. His first fight with David Haye earned him £2.8 million while the rematch netted him £2.5 million. His highest-paid fight was with Oleksandr Usyk, which earned him £4 million.

