Who Are Jamie Lynn Spears’ Children Maddie And Ivey?

28 November 2023, 17:15

Jamie Lynn Spears is a mum of two
Jamie Lynn Spears is a mum of two. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Jamie Lynn has two children, daughters Maddie and Ivey, but who are they?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jamie Lynn Spears has been open about her family while on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2023, even briefly mentioning sister Britney Spears. But it’s her kids who she’s been talking about most, daughters Maddie and Ivey.

The pop star is now married to Jamie Watson, but her first born was with ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge when Jamie was 16 and he was 18.

Who are Jamie Lynn’s kids, how old are they now and what else has the star said about them? Here’s what you need to know.

Meet I’m A Celebrity 2023 star Jamie Lynn Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears is taking on I'm A Celebrity 2023
Jamie Lynn Spears is taking on I'm A Celebrity 2023. Picture: ITV

Who are Jamie Lynn’s kids?

Jamie has two daughters; Maddie, 15, and Ivey, five.

The Zoey 101 actress has a close relationship with both her kids and occasionally shares details about their lives on social media.

In August, she posted about her youngest daughter Ivey starting a new school year, sweetly writing: “Best part about having 2 kids at 2 different schools is that you’re too busy to cry about them growing up way too fast.”

Both the girls play softball and are also into dancing; Maddie even appeared on TV alongside her mum on a Nickelodeon show called Double Dare in 2018.

Jamie Lynn Spears with daughter Maddie and husband Jamie Watson in 2014
Jamie Lynn Spears with daughter Maddie and husband Jamie Watson in 2014. Picture: Getty

Who is Jamie Lynn’s baby daddy?

Jamie had her first daughter Maddie with ex-boyfriend Casey Aldridge in 2007. They were together for two years, during which Jamie got pregnant aged 16.

They split shortly after Maddie was born in 2008.

In 2018, Jamie and husband Jamie – who she married in 2014 – welcomed their first child, Ivey. Jamie is the owner of a communications service based in Louisiana.

How old are Jamie Lynn’s kids

Jamie’s daughter Maddie, who she had with ex Casey, is now 15 years old. She was born in June in 2008.

Her youngest child Ivey is five; she was born in April 2018.

