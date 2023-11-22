Jamie Lynn Spears Finally Speaks About Britney On I'm A Celeb

Jamie Lynn speaks about her older sister Britney
Jamie Lynn speaks about her older sister Britney. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celeb campmate Jamie Lynn Spears has broken her silence and talked about her older sister Britney Spears. Here's what she said.

After swerving Josie Gibson's question about her "musical family" on the first night, we weren't sure Jamie Lynn Spears would ever mention her pop star sister Britney Spears while she is on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

When asked about how she was inspired to get into music, Jamie Lynn said her mother played the piano but failed to mention her GRAMMY award-winning sister Britney.

As she warmed to her campmates the Zoey 101 star began to open up more about her family. When talking to fellow camper Fred Sirieix she briefly addressed her relationship with Britney, saying "every family fights" but assured him that they had spoken recently and still loved each other.

By episode three of I'm A Celeb the American star felt well acquainted with her British comrades, they'd serenaded her in a bath by this point, so very little was off the table. Jamie Lynn started to relay stories about her ultra famous sister, here's what she said...

Jamie-Lynn Spears finally talks about Britney

What has Jamie Lynn said about Britney Spears?

While discussing her teen pregnancy, Jamie Lynn told her I'm A Celeb co-star Fred that "every family fights" but she and Britney were on good terms, claiming: "I talked to her before I came in here and you know, we love each other."

Later on the campmates were exchanging stories and she said: "You want to know something really embarrassing that happened one time? 'Cause this involves my sister.

"So she was up for her first GRAMMY," Jamie Lynn started. "It was her and Christina [Aguilera]. Britney was clearly the bigger star that year, she worked her ass off.

"They had like MTV camera crews at our home watching our family, 'cause they were like: 'It's a no brainer, she's winning.' And she is sitting there and she lost," she told the camp, with Sam Thompson asking how she reacted.

Jamie Lynn said that she was too young to really remember, going on to say: "Christina was wonderfully talented but I mean come on, Britney was like... it's Britney, like always."

In Britney Spear's memoir 'The Woman In Me', that came out earlier this year, she addressed her relationship with Jamie Lynn and said that she doesn't speak to her or their parents since getting out of the conservatorship.

“She will always be my sister, and I love her and her beautiful family. I’m working to feel more compassion than anger toward her, and everyone who I feel has wronged me,” Britney wrote.

Jamie Lynn is having a pretty tough time in the I'm A Celeb jungle as she has been very tearful and expressing how much she misses her children. After her campmates failed to retrieve her luxury item - which was a picture of her daughters - in episode three she even considered leaving camp but was persuaded to stay.

More News

See more More News

Ant and Dec earn an estimated £3.3 million for presenting I'm A Celeb

How Much Do Ant & Dec Get Paid For I'm A Celebrity?

TV & Film

Declan Donnelly has been on our screens for almost 30 years

Declan Donnelly Fact File: Age, Height, Net Worth, TV Shows, Wife And Children

Viewers were shocked when Nella and Fred clashed unexpectedly

I'm A Celebrity: Nella Rose And Fred Sirieix's Fallout Explained

Grace Dent appears on I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity Grace Dent: Age, TV Shows, Partner And Children

TV & Film

Here's a peak into Josie Gibson's dating history

Does Josie Gibson Have A Boyfriend? This Morning Star's Dating History Revealed

Jamie Lynn Spears mentioned sister Britney on her second day in I'm A Celeb

What Has Britney Spears Said About Sister Jamie Going On I’m A Celeb 2023?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits