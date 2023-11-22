Jamie Lynn Spears Finally Speaks About Britney On I'm A Celeb

Jamie Lynn speaks about her older sister Britney. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celeb campmate Jamie Lynn Spears has broken her silence and talked about her older sister Britney Spears. Here's what she said.

After swerving Josie Gibson's question about her "musical family" on the first night, we weren't sure Jamie Lynn Spears would ever mention her pop star sister Britney Spears while she is on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

When asked about how she was inspired to get into music, Jamie Lynn said her mother played the piano but failed to mention her GRAMMY award-winning sister Britney.

As she warmed to her campmates the Zoey 101 star began to open up more about her family. When talking to fellow camper Fred Sirieix she briefly addressed her relationship with Britney, saying "every family fights" but assured him that they had spoken recently and still loved each other.

By episode three of I'm A Celeb the American star felt well acquainted with her British comrades, they'd serenaded her in a bath by this point, so very little was off the table. Jamie Lynn started to relay stories about her ultra famous sister, here's what she said...

Jamie Lynn has spoken about Britney on I'm A Celeb. Picture: Getty

Jamie-Lynn Spears finally talks about Britney

What has Jamie Lynn said about Britney Spears?

While discussing her teen pregnancy, Jamie Lynn told her I'm A Celeb co-star Fred that "every family fights" but she and Britney were on good terms, claiming: "I talked to her before I came in here and you know, we love each other."

Later on the campmates were exchanging stories and she said: "You want to know something really embarrassing that happened one time? 'Cause this involves my sister.

"So she was up for her first GRAMMY," Jamie Lynn started. "It was her and Christina [Aguilera]. Britney was clearly the bigger star that year, she worked her ass off.

"They had like MTV camera crews at our home watching our family, 'cause they were like: 'It's a no brainer, she's winning.' And she is sitting there and she lost," she told the camp, with Sam Thompson asking how she reacted.

Jamie Lynn said that she was too young to really remember, going on to say: "Christina was wonderfully talented but I mean come on, Britney was like... it's Britney, like always."

Jamie Lynn Spears nearly left I'm A Celeb on episode three. Picture: ITV

Jamie Lynn says that she and Britney still love each other. Picture: Getty

In Britney Spear's memoir 'The Woman In Me', that came out earlier this year, she addressed her relationship with Jamie Lynn and said that she doesn't speak to her or their parents since getting out of the conservatorship.

“She will always be my sister, and I love her and her beautiful family. I’m working to feel more compassion than anger toward her, and everyone who I feel has wronged me,” Britney wrote.

Jamie Lynn is having a pretty tough time in the I'm A Celeb jungle as she has been very tearful and expressing how much she misses her children. After her campmates failed to retrieve her luxury item - which was a picture of her daughters - in episode three she even considered leaving camp but was persuaded to stay.

