Does Josie Gibson Have A Boyfriend? This Morning Star's Dating History Revealed

21 November 2023, 17:03 | Updated: 21 November 2023, 17:11

Here's a peak into Josie Gibson's dating history
Here's a peak into Josie Gibson's dating history. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

Inside Josie Gibson's love life, from her first public fling to the father of her child - here's what we know about Josie's dating history.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On the first episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! blue-eyed beauty Josie Gibson was quick to reveal that she was single but when fellow campmate Fred Sirieix started scanning the camp for a potential beau she quickly shut it down, saying: "I'm not desperate!"

The Bristolian's media career began in 2010 when she won Big Brother and after the show she dated her co-star John James Parton for a short while. Since then she has appeared on This Morning, Loose Women, Channel 5 and is now in I'm A Celeb 2023.

Her time in the jungle will mean time away from her beloved five-year-old son, Reggie, who she had with her ex Terry who is not in the public eye.

Before entering ITV's I'm A Celeb Josie preempted the jungle's wildlife, saying: "Snakes I'm quite good with actually, I've fallen in love with a few of them". So, who are these men? And does she have anyone on the scene now? Let's take a look.

Josie Gibson has spoken about being single in I'm A Celeb
Josie Gibson has spoken about being single in I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Josie Gibson has special video message for This Morning after arriving in Australia for I’m A Celebrity

Does Josie Gibson Have A Boyfriend?

Josie Gibson does not have a boyfriend as she revealed on I'm A Celeb to restaurateur Fred Sirieix that she was looking for a handsome man.

The single lady did announce a budding romance earlier in the year when she appeared on Keith Lemon's ITV2 show Shopping. She had said it was "early stages" but she had said 'I love you'.

"There is someone in my life at the moment but it’s early stages...I’ve said I love you. It’s best to just get it out of the way, I don’t like playing games," she said at the time, but didn't disclose anything else about the mystery man.

In January 2023 Josie shut down rumours that she was dating her colleague Sam Porter after they were photographed together in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Clearing up the speculation, she said: "I am not in a relationship, neither am I in love with cameraman Sam. I am not with Sam Morter.. I love Sam Morter, he is my work colleague, I'm like his older sister. I'm like his auntie. That's as far as it goes."

She thanked fans for "rooting" for her but said, "I'm single, I'm very happy and I'm just not ready to mingle".

Who has Josie Gibson dated?

Josie has three known exes, her Big Brother co-star John James Parton, ex-fiancé Luke Sanwo and the father if her son, Terry.

She dated her fellow housemate John for a short while after their time in the Big Brother house back in 2010 but ended up splitting and she met plumber Luke Sanwo. Luke popped the question in 2012, just six months after they started dating but the pair called it quits in 2015.

Property developer Terry, who Josie co-parents her son with, was in her life for over 20 years before they began dating in 2017. They welcomed their son Reggie James in 2018 but split when he was five months old. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Terry moved in with the This Morning star so they could be together as a family.

Josie Gibson dated her housemate John James Parton after Big Brother
Josie Gibson dated her housemate John James Parton after Big Brother. Picture: Alamy

