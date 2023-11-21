Watch The Moment JLS' Marvin Humes Serenaded Jamie Lynn Spears In I'm A Celeb Bathtub

Marvin Humes serenades Jamie-Lynn Spears in the bathtub

By Abbie Reynolds

Ant and Dec described it as the "single weirdest thing" to of happened on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and we might have to agree...

On the second episode of 2023's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Britney Spears' younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, opened up about the struggles she faced with her parents, Jamie and Lynne, during her teen pregnancy.

Speaking to fellow campmate Fred Sirieix, Jamie Lynn said that when she first got pregnant, at 16-years-old, a lot of people around her didn't want her to go ahead with pregnancy.

The actress said her parents were "sad" when they found out she was pregnant whilst working on Zoey 101 and because of the pressure from the press she had to "go hid away for a long time".

Frustrated by her families disapproval of her pregnancy Jamie Lynn said she tried to emancipate from her parents, but her mother talked her out of it and encouraged her to go away to Mississippi where she raised her daughter Maddie as a single mum.

The conversation made the American TV star very emotional and when her campmates noticed her down in the dumps they decided to pamper her into a good mood.

Former Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson came to the rescue, asking: "We'll run you a bath, if you'd like?" In accepting her campmate's pamper treatment Jamie Lynn couldn't have predicted the exclusive JLS concert she was about to receive.

Jamie Lynn Spears and her eldest daughter back in 2014. Picture: Getty

In what Ant and Dec described as a modern-day Renaissance painting, Jamie Lynn sat in the jungle bathtub with Nella Rose turning the water mill, Danielle Harold making the bubbles and Sam standing around for moral support.

To really give the mum of two the spa day treatment, Fred shouted over to JLS singer Marvin Humes: "You're going to sing her a song." With the restauranteur freestyling on a make shift drum, Marvin burst into song, singing none other than the R&B classic 'Let Me Love You' by Mario.

Looking a lot perkier, Jamie Lynn said: "It was so nice, they were like literally serenading me and bathing me, that's so funny, it was wonderful.

"I don't even think my husband has ever done anything like that for me." - Jamie Watson, you best be taking notes!

On This Morning Marvin's wife Rochelle Humes joked that she was "raging" at the scene, telling her co-presenter Dermot O'leary it's lucky she isn't the "jealous type".

JLS' Marvin Humes serenaded Jamie Lynn while she took a bath in the jungle. Picture: ITV

"Let the woman have a bath man!" Ant said, as he and Dec debriefed on the 'weirdest moment they've ever had one the show'. Well it looks like Jamie Lynn was living her best life, who wouldn't want a private Marvin Humes concert?

