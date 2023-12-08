When Is The I'm A Celebrity Reunion?

When is the I'm A Celeb reunion show on? Here's what we know. Picture: ITV

Here's what we know about the I'm A Celeb 2023 reunion show.

Every year the I'm A Celebrity campmates reunite after their jungle stay for I'm A Celebrity... Get Out Of Here! The Coming Out Show. Last year the reunion show aired on December 1, the Thursday after the series finale, but there is no confirmed date for this year's show.

When the show airs, the likes of Nella Rose and Marvin Humes will be gracing our screens once again as ITV showcase new interviews that explore the celebs' time in (and out) of the jungle.

After campmates Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears left the show on medical grounds its up in the air as to whether or not they'll return for the reunion show - but we are sure the likes of Sam Thompson and Danielle Harold will be there.

There was some mega kitchen drama this year between Fred Sirieix and Josie Gibson so Ant and Dec will no doubt bring that up to the celebs. It could get awkward!

And of course the Fred and Nella fallout was a massive part of the show, so we'll likely get an update on that. Sam and Tony Bellew's friendship was iconic on this year's show too... we can't wait for them to reunite!

When will you know the date of this year's reunion show and where can you watch it? Here's what we know so far.

The I'm A Celeb campmates will get back together for the reunion show in December. Picture: ITV

When is the I'm A Celebrity reunion?

ITV are yet to confirm the date of this year's reunion show. Last year 'The Coming Out Show' aired the Thursday after the series' finale.

Since this year's season finale is on Sunday 10 December it's likely that the reunion show will be in the week following. The show will be available to watch on ITV 1 and ITV X.

Who is going to be at the I'm A Celebrity reunion?

The cast of 2023's I'm A Celeb will be expected at the reunion, but since Grace and Jamie Lynn left on medical grounds there could be a chance that they won't return.

Nella Rose the second to leave I'm A Celebrity 2023

Where is the I'm A Celebrity reunion show filmed?

Filmed just days after the winner is crowned the reunion show is likely to be filmed in Australia.

During the main show, the campmates' families are flown out to Australia and put up in a fancy hotel. This means the campmates will get to spend time reunited with their loved ones before joining the other celebs again for The Coming Out Show.

