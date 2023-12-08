When Is The I'm A Celebrity Reunion?

8 December 2023, 15:50 | Updated: 8 December 2023, 15:55

When is the I'm A Celeb reunion show on? Here's what we know.
When is the I'm A Celeb reunion show on? Here's what we know. Picture: ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here's what we know about the I'm A Celeb 2023 reunion show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Every year the I'm A Celebrity campmates reunite after their jungle stay for I'm A Celebrity... Get Out Of Here! The Coming Out Show. Last year the reunion show aired on December 1, the Thursday after the series finale, but there is no confirmed date for this year's show.

When the show airs, the likes of Nella Rose and Marvin Humes will be gracing our screens once again as ITV showcase new interviews that explore the celebs' time in (and out) of the jungle.

After campmates Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears left the show on medical grounds its up in the air as to whether or not they'll return for the reunion show - but we are sure the likes of Sam Thompson and Danielle Harold will be there.

There was some mega kitchen drama this year between Fred Sirieix and Josie Gibson so Ant and Dec will no doubt bring that up to the celebs. It could get awkward!

And of course the Fred and Nella fallout was a massive part of the show, so we'll likely get an update on that. Sam and Tony Bellew's friendship was iconic on this year's show too... we can't wait for them to reunite!

When will you know the date of this year's reunion show and where can you watch it? Here's what we know so far.

The I'm A Celeb campmates will get back together for the reunion show in December
The I'm A Celeb campmates will get back together for the reunion show in December. Picture: ITV

When is the I'm A Celebrity reunion?

ITV are yet to confirm the date of this year's reunion show. Last year 'The Coming Out Show' aired the Thursday after the series' finale.

Since this year's season finale is on Sunday 10 December it's likely that the reunion show will be in the week following. The show will be available to watch on ITV 1 and ITV X.

Who is going to be at the I'm A Celebrity reunion?

The cast of 2023's I'm A Celeb will be expected at the reunion, but since Grace and Jamie Lynn left on medical grounds there could be a chance that they won't return.

Nella Rose the second to leave I'm A Celebrity 2023

Where is the I'm A Celebrity reunion show filmed?

Filmed just days after the winner is crowned the reunion show is likely to be filmed in Australia.

During the main show, the campmates' families are flown out to Australia and put up in a fancy hotel. This means the campmates will get to spend time reunited with their loved ones before joining the other celebs again for The Coming Out Show.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Here's the full list of remaining campmates plus who has left I'm A Celeb 2023

Who Was Voted Off I'm A Celebrity 2023 And Which Campmates Are Remaining?

Get to know Asa Butterfield

Asa Butterfield Fact File: Age, TV Shows And Movies And Siblings

Your Christmas or Mine stars Asa Butterfield and Cora Kirk

Who Plays Hayley In ‘Your Christmas Or Mine 2’?

Who is in 'Your Christmas Or Mine 2'?

Your Christmas Or Mine 2 Cast In Full From Asa Butterfield To Cora Kirk

Taylor Swift confirmed The Eras Tour Film will be available to stream at home

Where To Watch And Stream Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' Film

Fred Sirieix speaks out against hate towards Nella Rose

I'm A Celeb's Fred Sirieix Addresses Backlash Toward Nella Rose

Mai Whelan won Squid Games: The Challenge

Squid Game: The Challenge Fans Divided Over Mai Winning

Get to know Squid Game: The Challenge's Mai

Who Is Mai From Squid Game: The Challenge? Job, Age & Where Is She Now

Here's what we know about the winner of Squid Game: The Challenge

Who Is The Winner Of Squid Game: The Challenge?

Here's what we know about Squid Game: The Challenge finalist Phill

Who Is Phill From Squid Game: The Challenge? Job, Age & Where Is He Now

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits