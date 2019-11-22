I’m A Celebrity’s Female Stars Including Nadine Coyle And Jacqueline Jossa ‘Refusing To Shower In Bikinis’

22 November 2019, 11:56 | Updated: 22 November 2019, 12:32

The girls are apparently avoiding the showers in I'm A Celeb
The girls are apparently avoiding the showers in I'm A Celeb. Picture: Shutterstock

The female celebrities in the jungle are apparently refusing to shower bikini-clad.

Nadine Coyle, Jacqueline Jossa, and Kate Garraway are said to be reluctant to shower, opting to wash discreetly instead of having one of those shower scenes.

However, the I'm A Celeb contestants are “starting to stink” as a result of avoiding the waterfall.

I'm A Celeb's Caitlyn Jenner Impresses Viewers With Dance Moves After Learning Girls Aloud Routine

On Thursday night’s episode, Jacqueline broke down in tears as she complained she’s started to “stink”.

A source told the tabloids: “It just isn’t happening this year, and the viewers are starting to notice.

“It’s all over social media when the show is on. A lot of fans can’t wait to see Nadine dive into the shower but the girls are all much more received this year.

“They are trying to wash discreetly, away from the spotlight and several have spoken about having confidence issues.

“It doesn’t look like there will be many more of those scenes the whole series, although they might have to give in in the end to get a proper wash.”

Caitlyn Jenner showered on the first day in camp, leaving viewers in awe of her body.

The girls are 'starting to smell' as they avoid properly showering
The girls are 'starting to smell' as they avoid properly showering. Picture: Shutterstock
Ferne McCann and Vicky Pattison stripped to their bikinis for a shower during their time in the jungle
Ferne McCann and Vicky Pattison stripped to their bikinis for a shower during their time in the jungle. Picture: Shutterstock

Jacqueline broke down in tears on Thursday night’s episode, telling her campmates how much she missed her children and complaining she’s “the smelliest I’ve ever been”.

Thinking about how far away from home she is, Jacqueline said: “The thing is, everyone is missing their families, I just feel like it’s too soon to be crying missing your family…and we all smell so bad, we just stink, I stink, the smelliest I’ve ever been in my life.”

Jacqueline was consoled by Ian Wright and later on in the evening, the actress’ husband Dan Osborne took to Instagram Stories to say it was “horrible” seeing his wife upset.

He added he’s glad she’s got people to talk to in the same situation, saying: “Talking about it probably helps, it’s nice that she’s got people in there that she can talk to about the kids and share some nice memories with them.”

I’m A Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV.

