The Reason Love Island 2018 Winners Dani Dyer And Jack Fincham Split

28 July 2020, 15:30

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer split after their stint on Love Island
Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer split after their stint on Love Island. Picture: PA/ITV

Love Island’s Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham won the ITV2 show together back in 2018, but what was the reason behind their break-up?

Love Island’s Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham appeared on the show back in 2018 and were inseparable!

The pair ended up winning and splitting the cash prize, before going on to date for another nine months after leaving the villa.

Love Island Babies: From Cara De La Hoyde And Nathan Massey's Son Freddie & Baby Girl To Dani Dyer's Pregnancy

However, they decided to call it quits in April 2019, with Jack going on to have a baby girl called Blossom with his long-term good friend and ex Casey Ranger, in January 2020.

Pregnant Dani went on to reconcile with her ex Sammy Kimmence and announced on July 28 that they’re expecting their first child together!

So, what was the reason Dani and Jack ended their relationship? Here’s what we know…

Why Did Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham split?

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer won Love Island series 4
Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer won Love Island series 4. Picture: ITV

Dani first announced in an Instagram post that she and Jack had split, back in late 2018, before revealing it was a flippant response to a heated argument she had with Jack.

They continued their romance before Jack announced on April 4, 2019, that he was no longer with his former co-star.

He shared a lengthy post on Instagram, writing: "There is no easy way to say this and it isn't going to be an easy time but me and Dani are not in a relationship anymore. We will always care a lot for each other and have love for each other and I mean that from the bottom of my heart and I wish her nothing but happiness.

“We have some amazing memories together and have been through a lot but sometimes things aren’t meant to be and we really did try to make it work but it, unfortunately, didn’t and that is life. That’s all I have to say, a break up is hard enough as it is for both of us let alone in the public eye so I hope everyone is considerate and understands this [sic].”

Jack Fincham explained why he and Dani Dyer didn't work out
Jack Fincham explained why he and Dani Dyer didn't work out. Picture: Instagram
Jack Fincham became a dad in January 2020
Jack Fincham became a dad in January 2020. Picture: Instagram
Dani Dyer is pregnant with her first child
Dani Dyer is pregnant with her first child. Picture: Instagram

The following day [April 5, 2019], Dani told the Huffington Post that they ‘just didn’t work out’, adding: "There’s going to be a lot of stuff going on about it, but it’ll be fine. I wish all the best for Jack, it just didn’t work out.”

“It is tough, you know? A lot of people are going to be like 'oh, it’s a publicity stunt', but to be honest, I’d rather be with someone going through a book tour, it’d be nice to have that.

She also went on to say that there's 'never a good time' to end a relationship, saying: “There’s Christmas, oh, there’s a birthday, oh, there’s Easter… there’s never a good time. It's just happened, but it’s just one of them things.”

At the time, the 24-year-old was criticised by fans for moving on ‘quickly' with her ex Sammy, after they were pictured kissing just a few weeks after she split from Jack.

Dani and Jack now seem to have cut all ties as they moved on with other partners.

