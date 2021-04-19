Dani Dyer’s Boyfriend Sammy Kimmence Facing Jail Three Months After Birth Of First Child

19 April 2021, 12:26 | Updated: 19 April 2021, 12:36

Sammy Kimmence is facing jail after pleading guilty to five counts of fraud
Sammy Kimmence is facing jail after pleading guilty to five counts of fraud. Picture: Getty / Sammy Kimmence/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Dani Dyer’s boyfriend could be facing a jail sentence after scamming two pensioners out of £34,000.

Dani Dyer’s boyfriend Sammy Kimmence, 25, could face a prison sentence after pleading guilty to a £34,000 scam.

Love Island star Dani, 24, and Sammy welcomed their first baby, Santiago, in January this year.

Love Island 2021 Contestants & Line-Up Rumours So Far

At Portsmouth Crown Court today (Monday 19 April) Sammy changed his plea to guilty and admitted to posing as a financial advisor and scamming two elderly men.

Sammy Kimmence became a dad in January with Dani Dyer
Sammy Kimmence became a dad in January with Dani Dyer. Picture: Sammy Kimmence/Instagram

He pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud, totalling £33,919.

Kimmence’s defence lawyer Craig Harris said of the 25-year-old: “"He is a relatively young man of previous good character, the offences go back into his late teenage years.

"This is a case that crosses the custodial threshold but might be within a range which I argue could be suspended. "Quite a lot has gone into this young man's life in the last few years. He is seeking to reimburse the losses he has caused."

Dani Dyer and Sammy Kimmence are parents to Santiago
Dani Dyer and Sammy Kimmence are parents to Santiago. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram
Dani Dyer and Sammy Kimmence became parents in January
Dani Dyer and Sammy Kimmence became parents in January. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

The judge, Nicholas Haggan QC warned Kimmence he could face jail when he is sentenced on 11 June. Kimmence took money from two men aged 90 and 80 between 2016 and 2018 after claiming he would invest their funds through his company S&S Trading Ltd.

He pleaded to four counts of fraud against Peter Martin, who has since died, totalling nearly £26,000, and a fifth charge against Peter Haynes of £7,927.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Kanye West's dating history before Kim Kardashian uncovered.

Kanye West’s Ex-Girlfriends: Everyone The Rapper Dated Before Kim Kardashian

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are a surprise new celebrity couple

Harry Styles And Girlfriend Olivia Wilde's Relationship Timeline: From How They Met To Their Romance Now
McDonald's have teamed up with BTS

Where You Can Get A BTS Meal At McDonald’s & When It'll Be Available

Fans have been reacting to Pete Davidson's video where he trolled Jake Paul and Ben Askren ahead of their boxing fight.

Pete Davidson Brutally Roasts Jake Paul Before Ben Askren Fight In Viral Video

Jake Paul has agreed to fight Tommy Fury

Jake Paul Claims Molly-Mae Hague Slid Into His DMs Before Love Island As He Agrees To Fight Tommy Fury
Fans are loving the Twitter DM exchange between Lizzo and Chris Evans.

Lizzo Shares Chris Evans' Response To Her Drunk DM & Her Reaction Is Priceless

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project

Exclusive
Anne-Marie celebrates her birthday with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Anne-Marie's Thrown A Surprise Birthday Party By Roman Kemp

Videos

Exclusive
James Arthur said he could "potentially" collaborate with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

WATCH: James Arthur Teases He Could "Maybe" Write With Billie Eilish