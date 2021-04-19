Dani Dyer’s Boyfriend Sammy Kimmence Facing Jail Three Months After Birth Of First Child

Sammy Kimmence is facing jail after pleading guilty to five counts of fraud. Picture: Getty / Sammy Kimmence/Instagram

By Capital FM

Dani Dyer’s boyfriend could be facing a jail sentence after scamming two pensioners out of £34,000.

Dani Dyer’s boyfriend Sammy Kimmence, 25, could face a prison sentence after pleading guilty to a £34,000 scam.

Love Island star Dani, 24, and Sammy welcomed their first baby, Santiago, in January this year.

Love Island 2021 Contestants & Line-Up Rumours So Far

At Portsmouth Crown Court today (Monday 19 April) Sammy changed his plea to guilty and admitted to posing as a financial advisor and scamming two elderly men.

Sammy Kimmence became a dad in January with Dani Dyer. Picture: Sammy Kimmence/Instagram

He pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud, totalling £33,919.

Kimmence’s defence lawyer Craig Harris said of the 25-year-old: “"He is a relatively young man of previous good character, the offences go back into his late teenage years.

"This is a case that crosses the custodial threshold but might be within a range which I argue could be suspended. "Quite a lot has gone into this young man's life in the last few years. He is seeking to reimburse the losses he has caused."

Dani Dyer and Sammy Kimmence are parents to Santiago. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

Dani Dyer and Sammy Kimmence became parents in January. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

The judge, Nicholas Haggan QC warned Kimmence he could face jail when he is sentenced on 11 June. Kimmence took money from two men aged 90 and 80 between 2016 and 2018 after claiming he would invest their funds through his company S&S Trading Ltd.

He pleaded to four counts of fraud against Peter Martin, who has since died, totalling nearly £26,000, and a fifth charge against Peter Haynes of £7,927.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital