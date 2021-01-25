Dani Dyer Welcomes Baby Boy As Fans Wonder If They'll Keep The Family Name

25 January 2021, 10:20 | Updated: 25 January 2021, 10:23

Everyone wondering if Dani Dyer will keep name tradition alive
Everyone wondering if Dani Dyer will keep name tradition alive. Picture: Instagram @danidyerxx/ PA

Dani Dyer has welcomed her baby boy to the world and she decided on a name months ago- and fans want to know if she'll be keeping the 'Danny' tradition alive for this next generation?

Dani Dyer has welcomed her baby boy to the world with boyfriend, Sammy Kimmence, and after revealing she chose a name 'months' ago everyone is wondering if she'll be keeping the 'Danny' tradition alive for another generation?

Who Is Dani Dyer's Boyfriend Sammy Kimmence? How Long Have They Been Together?

Dani Dyer has given birth to her baby boy
Dani Dyer has given birth to her baby boy. Picture: Instagram @danidyerxx

Taking to Instagram to announce her news, Dani wrote:

"After a very long day and night finally our special little boy arrived 23/01/2021, Weighing 7 pound."

"We are in a complete baby bubble and enjoying every moment, can not believe he is ours, completely inlove and so grateful to be his mummy."

"Sending all my love to all the other mommas to be out there in lockdown.. the best experience ever will never forget this day."

Sammy Kimmence greets his son at hospital in London
Sammy Kimmence greets his son at hospital in London. Picture: Instagram @danidyerxx

Although the former Love Island star didn't reveal her little guy's name, she's previously said she chose a name 'months' ago and we're pretty sure everyone is wondering the same thing.

So, will Dani follow in the footsteps of her famous father, Danny, to keep their namesake alive for the next generation?

Danny Dyer has already gushed about his grandson, writing, "So my baby had a baby. F*** me we needed some joy this year."

"So proud of you @danidyerxx cannot wait to meet the little beaut."

One tweet has already gone viral, asking what basically every person is thinking and even offered a third spelling of the name.

They wrote: "Danny Dyer's daughter Dani Dyer has given birth to a baby boy who I hope will be named Dannee Dyer."

Other quickly responded they're desperate to know whether the reality star is 'breaking tradition', saying:

"Oooh my god I had the exact same thought!"

"There is no way she’s going break the Dyer tradition surely?! #danny #dani #Dannee."

Dani told her Instagram followers as soon as she discovered she was pregnant she said she wanted to call their child Ariana if it's a girl as she's a massive Ariana Grande fan, but boyfriend Sammy is apparently not so keen on the idea.

Fortunately, this isn't an issue as they've had a boy!

Congratulations to the pair, and TBH, we'd be living if they named him Danny junior.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

More News

See more More News

Sabrina Carpenter said that her single 'Skin' wasn't about Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter Says 'Skin' Was Not A Diss Track Aimed At Olivia Rodrigo

Nathan Evans Could Become No.1 In The Chart

Wellerman Remix: World’s First Play With MistaJam To Future Official Big Top 40 No.1?

Adele and ex-husband Simon Konecki

Adele's £140 Million Divorce Settlement From Simon Konecki Will Remain 'Private', Judge Rules

Adele

Sonny Jay co-hosts Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp

Who Is Sonny Jay? Capital DJ's Girlfriend, Instagram And Age Revealed

Features

SNL crew reveals what Harry Styles was like to work with

Harry Styles's Amazing Gesture While Appearing On SNL With One Direction Revealed

Sabrina Carpenter's 'Skin' lyrics appear to be a response to Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License'

Sabrina Carpenter 'Skin' Lyrics Respond To Olivia Rodrigo’s 'Drivers License'

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?