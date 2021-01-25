Dani Dyer Welcomes Baby Boy As Fans Wonder If They'll Keep The Family Name

Everyone wondering if Dani Dyer will keep name tradition alive. Picture: Instagram @danidyerxx/ PA

Dani Dyer has welcomed her baby boy to the world and she decided on a name months ago- and fans want to know if she'll be keeping the 'Danny' tradition alive for this next generation?

Dani Dyer has welcomed her baby boy to the world with boyfriend, Sammy Kimmence, and after revealing she chose a name 'months' ago everyone is wondering if she'll be keeping the 'Danny' tradition alive for another generation?

Dani Dyer has given birth to her baby boy. Picture: Instagram @danidyerxx

Taking to Instagram to announce her news, Dani wrote:

"After a very long day and night finally our special little boy arrived 23/01/2021, Weighing 7 pound."

"We are in a complete baby bubble and enjoying every moment, can not believe he is ours, completely inlove and so grateful to be his mummy."

"Sending all my love to all the other mommas to be out there in lockdown.. the best experience ever will never forget this day."

Sammy Kimmence greets his son at hospital in London. Picture: Instagram @danidyerxx

Although the former Love Island star didn't reveal her little guy's name, she's previously said she chose a name 'months' ago and we're pretty sure everyone is wondering the same thing.

So, will Dani follow in the footsteps of her famous father, Danny, to keep their namesake alive for the next generation?

Danny Dyer has already gushed about his grandson, writing, "So my baby had a baby. F*** me we needed some joy this year."

"So proud of you @danidyerxx cannot wait to meet the little beaut."

One tweet has already gone viral, asking what basically every person is thinking and even offered a third spelling of the name.

They wrote: "Danny Dyer's daughter Dani Dyer has given birth to a baby boy who I hope will be named Dannee Dyer."

Danny Dyer's daughter Dani Dyer has given birth to a baby boy who I hope will be named Dannee Dyer — Michael Hogan (@michaelhogan) January 24, 2021

Other quickly responded they're desperate to know whether the reality star is 'breaking tradition', saying:

"Oooh my god I had the exact same thought!"

"There is no way she’s going break the Dyer tradition surely?! #danny #dani #Dannee."

Dani told her Instagram followers as soon as she discovered she was pregnant she said she wanted to call their child Ariana if it's a girl as she's a massive Ariana Grande fan, but boyfriend Sammy is apparently not so keen on the idea.

Fortunately, this isn't an issue as they've had a boy!

Congratulations to the pair, and TBH, we'd be living if they named him Danny junior.

