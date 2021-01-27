Dani Dyer Reveals Unique Name Of Her Baby Boy

Dani Dyer reveals the name of her baby boy. Picture: Instagram @danidyerxx

By Capital FM

Dani Dyer has revealed the name of her baby boy just days after giving birth- and we can finally see whether she chose to continue the 'Danny' name tradition started by her famous father!

Dani Dyer, 24, has revealed the unique name she has given to her baby boy just days after welcoming him into the world, putting everyone out of their misery wondering if she was planning on continuing the 'Danny' tradition started by her dad.

Dani Dyer Welcomes Baby Boy As Fans Wonder If They'll Keep The Family Name

Dani Dyer dresses baby Santiago in £300 Fendi babygrow. Picture: Instagram @danidyerxx

The former Love Island star and her boyfriend, Sammy Kimmence, have chosen the name Santiago for their little boy and Dani revealed the name to fans over a pre-recorded voice note- how very 2021 of her.

The voicenote was then played on her podcast she and her dad, (Danny Dyer, for those who don't know), Sorted with the Dyers.

Dani said: "I know you’re all probably wondering what we’ve called him."

"There’s been a lot of assumptions going on, some are actually really funny to be fair, but his name is Santiago."

"I know a lot of you are probably thinking 'What?!' but that is his name but we are going to be calling him Santi."

"I think it sounds nice on the birth certificate."

Santiago is the capital city of Chile and while it isn't a popular name here in the UK it is often picked in other parts of the world.

There had been hopes Dani would follow in her dad's footsteps and pick another spelling variation of their name for her little one to keep the fun tradition alive- but alas, no!

One viral tweet wrote: "Danny Dyer's daughter Dani Dyer has given birth to a baby boy who I hope will be named Dannee Dyer."

Danny Dyer's daughter Dani Dyer has given birth to a baby boy who I hope will be named Dannee Dyer — Michael Hogan (@michaelhogan) January 24, 2021

Dani had also revealed she wanted to call the baby Ariana if it was a girl, because of her love of Ariana Grande, but her boyfriend, Sammy, was said to be having none of it!

So, welcome to the world, little Santiago!

Oh, to be a few days old wearing a £300 Fendi baby grow...

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip