Dani Dyer Reveals Unique Name Of Her Baby Boy

27 January 2021, 09:40 | Updated: 27 January 2021, 10:02

Dani Dyer reveals the name of her baby boy
Dani Dyer reveals the name of her baby boy. Picture: Instagram @danidyerxx
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Dani Dyer has revealed the name of her baby boy just days after giving birth- and we can finally see whether she chose to continue the 'Danny' name tradition started by her famous father!

Dani Dyer, 24, has revealed the unique name she has given to her baby boy just days after welcoming him into the world, putting everyone out of their misery wondering if she was planning on continuing the 'Danny' tradition started by her dad.

Dani Dyer Welcomes Baby Boy As Fans Wonder If They'll Keep The Family Name

Dani Dyer dresses baby Santiago in £300 Fendi babygrow
Dani Dyer dresses baby Santiago in £300 Fendi babygrow. Picture: Instagram @danidyerxx

The former Love Island star and her boyfriend, Sammy Kimmence, have chosen the name Santiago for their little boy and Dani revealed the name to fans over a pre-recorded voice note- how very 2021 of her.

The voicenote was then played on her podcast she and her dad, (Danny Dyer, for those who don't know), Sorted with the Dyers.

Dani said: "I know you’re all probably wondering what we’ve called him."

"There’s been a lot of assumptions going on, some are actually really funny to be fair, but his name is Santiago."

"I know a lot of you are probably thinking 'What?!' but that is his name but we are going to be calling him Santi."

"I think it sounds nice on the birth certificate."

Santiago is the capital city of Chile and while it isn't a popular name here in the UK it is often picked in other parts of the world.

There had been hopes Dani would follow in her dad's footsteps and pick another spelling variation of their name for her little one to keep the fun tradition alive- but alas, no!

One viral tweet wrote: "Danny Dyer's daughter Dani Dyer has given birth to a baby boy who I hope will be named Dannee Dyer."

Dani had also revealed she wanted to call the baby Ariana if it was a girl, because of her love of Ariana Grande, but her boyfriend, Sammy, was said to be having none of it!

So, welcome to the world, little Santiago!

Oh, to be a few days old wearing a £300 Fendi baby grow...

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

More News

See more More News

Casper Lee and Ambar Driscoll have moved into a house in London

Ambar Driscoll And Casper Lee Give Tour Of Their New House In London

Niall Horan's studio session has fans wanting a third album.

Niall Horan’s Third Album: Release Date, Collaborations & What We Know So Far

Selena Gomez is releasing an entirely Spanish album

Selena Gomez’s New Spanish Album: From Release Date To Track List – Your Complete Guide

A tweet about Niall Horan hugging his fans circulated on social media.

Niall Horan Hugging His Fans Is The Cutest Thing & We Have The Thread To Prove It

'Googlebox's' Amy Tapper spends day out with Harry Styles cardboard cutout

'Gogglebox's' Amy Tapper Spends Day With Harry Styles Cardboard Cutout

TV & Film

All the hints that have fans convinced Zayn and Selena will do a track together

Zayn Malik Fans Are Convinced There’s A Selena Gomez Collab On The Way

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?