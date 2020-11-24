Scott Disick Addresses Messaging Megan Barton Hanson About 'Love Island' Behaviour

24 November 2020, 12:53

Scott Disick jokes about messaging Megan Baton Hanson
Scott Disick jokes about messaging Megan Baton Hanson. Picture: Instagram @meganbartonhanson @eyalbooker @letthelorbewithyou

Scott Disick has finally addressed his bizarre Instagram message to Megan Barton Hanson

Scott Disick has finally addressed his DMs to Love Island star Megan Barton Hanson about her behaviour toward his new friend, Eyal Booker, during their time on the show two years ago.

Gigi Hadid’s Baby Name Has Everyone Talking Again

The 27-year-old Kardashian crew member re-posted a TikTok poking fun at the whole situation, indicating he sees the funny side of it, even if others don't.

In the TikTok, the user, cocosarel says, in hysterics: "Y'all I'm in tears! I just went onto Twitter and...I've just seen that Scott Disick messaged Megan from Love Island."

"When I tell you I'm howling!"

"This is the type of content I'm on social media for because look how funny this is,"

"Scott Disick is literally the gift that just keeps on giving!"

Scott shared clip, writing: "Thanks for understanding."

The reality star's messages went viral after Megan exposed his screenshots on her Instagram story.

The messages showed Scott asking Megan to apologise to Eyal for 'mugging him off' which led everyone to ask just WTF caused him to get so upset about it so long after the series wrapped.

The messages to Megan read: "I was recently introduced to a beautiful man, named Eyal. when i went to see what he's done on tv, I was astonished by your behaviour."

"To find you mugging him off, and taking full advantage of his unbelievably beautiful sense of humour, and vulnerability. i'm extremely disturbed that anybody could be so disrespectful to somebody for no good reason."

"I would like to know if you'd be willing to wrote him an apology."

Megan Barton Hanson revealed Scott Disick DM'd her
Megan Barton Hanson revealed Scott Disick DM'd her. Picture: Instagram @scottdisick @meganbartonhanson

For some much-needed context, Eyal is currently in a relationship with Delilah Belle Hamlin, 22, and Scott is rumoured to be dating her sister, Amelia Hamlin, 19, now he and Sofia Richie are no longer together.

This has apparently made Scott and Eyal new boyfriend besties and Scott, feeling protective of Eyal (and watching some of his showreel?) reached out to Megan.

The only problem is, that series is such a distant memory, everyone wondered just what was going on.

Megan herself re-posted the screenshot asking: "It's not often I'm left speechless but... sorry?!"

"What have I just read? Genuinely a little concerned about Scott though."

We can't help but wonder what Eyal makes of all this, whilst adjusting to his new luxury LA lifestyle?

