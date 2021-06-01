Love Island’s Jack Fincham And TOWIE’s Frankie Sims Are Dating

Jack Fincham and Frankie Sims are dating. Picture: Instagram

By Capital FM

Love Island star Jack Fincham is now in a relationship with TOWIE’s Frankie Sims.

Jack Fincham, 25, and Frankie Sims, 29, have confirmed they’re dating weeks after they were seen sharing a kiss on a night out.

They booth took to their respective Instagram profiles on Sunday to confirm their relationship, with The Only Way is Essex star Frankie calling Love Island 2018 winner Jack “boyfriend material.”

Alongside a photo of Frankie sat on Jack’s lap, she wrote: “Boyfriend material. That’s what he says @jack_charlesf we were together in 2019 & we reunited in 2021 xx.”

Jack Fincham and Frankie Sims posted this photo to confirm their relationship. Picture: Jack Fincham/Instagram

Meanwhile Jack captioned his: “Little makeup on your nose never hurt no one @frankiesims.”

The new couple confirmed their relationship while out with Frankie’s sisters Demi and Chloe Sims, who took to Instagram Stories to reveal the pair were back together after “2/3 years.”

Jack split from Frankie’s TOWIE co-star, Chloe Brockett, just a few weeks ago – they dated for a few months earlier this year.

Chloe took to Instagram Stories the morning after the couple’s relationship update, to tell fans she “wishes them all the best.”

Frankie Sims is the younger sister of Chloe Sims. Picture: Frankie Sims/Instagram

Chloe Brockett broke her silence on ex Jack Fincham's new relationship. Picture: Jack Fincham/Instagram

“Morning guys! I’ve had so many messages saying horrible things about Frankie and Jack… I just wanted to say me and Jack haven’t been seeing each other for over a month, and Frankie owes me nothing!

“I wish them all the best!”

Does this mean we’ll now see Jack making an appearance on future TOWIE series?

