Love Island’s Jacques Quits Show As He’s Set To Make Shock Villa Exit

12 July 2022, 13:35

Love Island's Jacques has quit the show
Love Island's Jacques has quit the show. Picture: ITV2

Love Island’s Jacques O’Neill has decided to leave the villa just a day after Adam Collard entered.

Love Island’s Jacques O’Neill has made the decision to quit the show just weeks after entering the villa.

The rugby player contestant is set to exit the villa in tonight’s episode (July 12), just a day after ex-Islander and bombshell Adam Collard headed into the Majorcan villa.

A Love Island spokesperson said: "Jacques has made the decision to leave the Villa."

Love Island’s Luca Bish Looks Unrecognisable With Long Hair In Resurfaced Video

Jacques has quit Love Island
Jacques has quit Love Island. Picture: ITV2

They continued: “He will explain his reasons to the Islanders during tonight’s episode.”

“We fully support his decision and look forward to seeing what’s next for Jacques.”

This comes after Monday night’s episode showed Jacques set to confront Adam after Gemma Owen told him he had been ‘slagging him off’.

Jacques has decided to leave Love Island
Jacques has decided to leave Love Island. Picture: ITV2
Jacques was coupled up with Paige in Love Island
Jacques was coupled up with Paige in Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Jacques headed over to Paige Thorne in the preview, who he’s currently coupled up with, to slam Adam, furiously saying: “Has Adam been slagging me off? Who the f**k is he?

“He's just another geezer who’s already been on the show. He’s f*****g nothing mate.”

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

