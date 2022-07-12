Love Island’s Luca Bish Looks Unrecognisable With Long Hair In Resurfaced Video

Luca Bish looks unrecognisable before Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Love Island fans can’t get over how different Luca Bish looks with long hair.

Love Island’s Luca Bish won over the heart of Gemma Owen in the villa as fans got introduced to him as a very tanned and tattooed singleton.

However, one fan has resurfaced a never-before-seen clip of the Islander before he found fame on the show and he looks completely different!

A TikTok star named Ellie Bratt shared the video online, jokingly captioning it: “Luca’s winning speech has been leaked.”

In the clip, Luca can be heard saying: “Yeah all done, I really don't want to leave, the experience has been amazing."

Love Island's Luca Bish had a transformation before heading into the villa. Picture: ITV2

"The staff have been amazing," he continued, "I just don't want to leave. I wish I could live here the way they treat you. So happy with the results."

The 24-year-old fishmonger is sitting in the back of a van in the clip as he praises the dental service he received after getting veneers.

However, people joined in on the joke that it could double-up as Luca’s winning speech if he bagged the £50,000 prize in the villa with Gemma.

Of course, fans couldn’t get over just how unrecognisable Luca looked in the clip with much longer, darker hair.

Luca Bish looks unrecognisable before Love Island. Picture: @elliebratt/TikTok

“Nah the hair,” penned one fan, while another wrote: “THE HAIR IS KILLING ME.”

“Stop his hair is so long,” added a third.

Another chimed in: “I’m choking from laughing why is his hair long.”

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

