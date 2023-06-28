Love Island Star Zachariah Noble’s Famous Sister Reacts To Kady McDermott Swerving His Kiss

Snoochie Shy reacts to Love Island's Zachariah getting pied by Kady. Picture: ITV2

Zachariah Noble’s sister Snoochie Shy was in hysterics after Kady McDermott rejected his kiss on Love Island.

The drama has been swiftly unfolding on Love Island, and after Molly Marsh was brutally dumped from the villa, Zachariah Noble has been growing close to returning bombshell Kady McDermott.

The pair have been getting cosier by the day after Kady re-coupled with Zach over the weekend - and he even tried to take their spark to the next level with a kiss.

However, Kady was quick to swerve his kiss, leaving viewers cringing over the awkward encounter, and Zachariah’s famous sister Snoochie Shy was no exception.

Kady pies Zach as he tries to go in for a kiss

Snoochie Shy reacted to the moment Kady McDermott swerved Zachariah Noble's kiss. Picture: Snoochie Shy/Instagram

The I’m A Celeb star took to her Instagram Stories to hilariously react to Kady rejecting her brother, before sending her commiserations to him.

In the clip, Snoochie could be seen looking shocked before she burst out laughing at the awkward encounter.

She penned: “Omg. Nah bro I love you but LOL [sic].”

Snoochie later shared another video where she was cracking up about what happened all over again, adding that Zach ‘took it like a G’, adding: "It’s all good."

Snoochie Shy Zach’s sister’s reaction to her to Zach getting pied by Kady is killing me ! 😭#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/cchpGY2fk8 — ThatGurlKeke (@keke2089421015) June 27, 2023

Love Island's Kady rejected Zachariah's kiss in the villa. Picture: ITV2

Love Island's Kady re-coupled with Zachariah. Picture: ITV2

Fans have been unsure about Zachariah and Kady’s connection since as the latter accidentally called him by her ex-boyfriend’s name, Scott, in the villa on Tuesday night.

This comes just days after he was growing close to Molly before she was brutally eliminated from the island following a re-coupling.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

