Love Island’s Ella And Tyrique Have A Link In The Outside World

Love Island's Ella and Tyrique have a connection in the outside world. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island is back in our lives and there’s another secret link between two Islanders already.

Love Island released the preview for the summer series’ first episode hours before the show’s season 10 launch, giving a first glimpse at the new contestants hoping to find love in Mallorca.

As Maya Jama introduces the brand new cast, it’s revealed Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde know each other in the outside world!

Just how well they know one another remains to be seen.

It’s not the first time former flames have crossed paths in the villa, with Gemma Owen’s ex Jacques O’Neil joining the show days after she arrived in series eight.

Ella Thomas already has a link to fellow Islander Tyrique Hyde. Picture: ITV2

Love Island: Tyrique Hyde is looking for love in the villa. Picture: ITV2

Maya Jama is back for Love Island series 10. Picture: ITV2

And when Dani Dyer was getting to know Jack Fincham on series four, producers sent in his ex, Ellie Jones, as a bombshell.

In the show’s biggest twist yet, the first episode of the 2023 summer series sees five boys and girls enter the villa, instead of the usual format of the girls and guys entering separately before being paired up.

Ella, Ruchee Gurung, Mitchel Taylor, Jess Harding and André Furtado get to know each other at first, in what ITV2 have described as ‘one of Love Island’s most flirtatious first episodes.’

Maya wastes no time in getting to know the first five singletons a little, with Ella telling the host what type of lad she’d like to couple up with: “Looks-wise, I’d say tall with nice teeth.”

Love Island series 10's Tyrique. Picture: ITV2

Love Island series 10's Ella Thomas. Picture: ITV2

Ruchee agrees, adding: “Height, fashion-sense and someone I can bring home to my family because I’m so family-orientated.”

Jess says: “My type’s a pretty boy, with Turkey teeth!”

Later on, the rest of the cast are introduced and the couples – as voted for by the public – are officially paired up.

In the teaser, as Maya leaves the villa she says: “I think it’s fair to say on Love Island you should 100% expect the unexpected!”

