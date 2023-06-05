Love Island’s Ella And Tyrique Have A Link In The Outside World

5 June 2023, 17:39 | Updated: 5 June 2023, 17:56

Love Island's Ella and Tyrique have a connection in the outside world
Love Island's Ella and Tyrique have a connection in the outside world. Picture: ITV2

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island is back in our lives and there’s another secret link between two Islanders already.

Love Island released the preview for the summer series’ first episode hours before the show’s season 10 launch, giving a first glimpse at the new contestants hoping to find love in Mallorca.

As Maya Jama introduces the brand new cast, it’s revealed Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde know each other in the outside world!

Just how well they know one another remains to be seen.

Love Island’s Paige Thorne And Jacques O’Neill Reignite Rumours They’re Back Together

It’s not the first time former flames have crossed paths in the villa, with Gemma Owen’s ex Jacques O’Neil joining the show days after she arrived in series eight.

Ella Thomas already has a link to fellow Islander Tyrique Hyde
Ella Thomas already has a link to fellow Islander Tyrique Hyde. Picture: ITV2
Love Island: Tyrique Hyde is looking for love in the villa
Love Island: Tyrique Hyde is looking for love in the villa. Picture: ITV2
Maya Jama is back for Love Island series 10
Maya Jama is back for Love Island series 10. Picture: ITV2

And when Dani Dyer was getting to know Jack Fincham on series four, producers sent in his ex, Ellie Jones, as a bombshell.

In the show’s biggest twist yet, the first episode of the 2023 summer series sees five boys and girls enter the villa, instead of the usual format of the girls and guys entering separately before being paired up.

Ella, Ruchee Gurung, Mitchel Taylor, Jess Harding and André Furtado get to know each other at first, in what ITV2 have described as ‘one of Love Island’s most flirtatious first episodes.’

Maya wastes no time in getting to know the first five singletons a little, with Ella telling the host what type of lad she’d like to couple up with: “Looks-wise, I’d say tall with nice teeth.”

Love Island series 10's Tyrique
Love Island series 10's Tyrique. Picture: ITV2
Love Island series 10's Ella Thomas
Love Island series 10's Ella Thomas. Picture: ITV2

Ruchee agrees, adding: Height, fashion-sense and someone I can bring home to my family because I’m so family-orientated.”

Jess says: My type’s a pretty boy, with Turkey teeth!”

Later on, the rest of the cast are introduced and the couples – as voted for by the public – are officially paired up.

In the teaser, as Maya leaves the villa she says: “I think it’s fair to say on Love Island you should 100% expect the unexpected!”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

Love Island’s 2023 summer cast has been unveiled

Love Island’s 2023 Summer Line-Up: All The Contestants

Love Island's Paige and Jacques have sparked reconciliation rumours

Love Island’s Paige Thorne And Jacques O’Neill Reignite Rumours They’re Back Together

There's been an update on the rumoured Love Island All Stars series

There’s Been An Update On Love Island All Stars And The Potential Line-Up

All of the scrapped Love Island challenges...

All The Challenges Love Island Has Axed Over The Years And Why

Love Island series 10 villa

Your First Look Inside Love Island’s Series 10 Villa

Hot On Capital

Lewis Capaldi has unfortunately had to cancel his upcoming commitments

Lewis Capaldi Cancels Upcoming Commitments To 'Rest And Recover'

Here's how to watch The Idol in the UK

How To Watch The Idol In The UK

Jessie J penned a tribute to her baby daddy

Jessie J Shares Sweet Tribute To Boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman After Welcoming Their Baby Boy
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray began their relationship in 2016 and are now married

Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Andre Gray: When Did They Get Married And How Long Have They Been Together?

Little Mix

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard returns this summer

How To Watch Capital’s Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2023

Events

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray are married

Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Andre Gray Are Officially Married

Everything you need to know about the 'Barbie' film

All The Details On The 'Barbie' Movie: Full Cast, Trailers And Release Date

Could Taylor Swift be touring sooner than we thought?

Is Taylor Swift Bringing The Eras Tour To The UK?

Has Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed the name of her twin babies?

Has Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Announced The Names Of Her Twin Babies?

Zayn Malik and Simone Ashley will star in a film together

Zayn Malik And Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley Are In A Film Together

More Movies & TV News

The Kardashians series 3 is out now

Here's When New Episodes Of 'The Kardashians' Series 3 Come Out

All the Barbie characters are inspired by real dolls...

All The Dolls Behind The Barbie Movie's Characters

Features

Tasha Ghouri gave us the lowdown on Barbie

Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri Talks ‘Barbie’s Inclusionary Audition Process

Zendaya and Tom Holland are making a fourth movie

Zendaya & Tom Holland Set To Star In Fourth 'Spider-Man' Movie

The lowdown on a potential XO, Kitty season 2

Will There Be An ‘XO, Kitty’ Season 2? Everything We Know So Far Including Potential Release Date & More