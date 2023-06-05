Love Island’s Paige Thorne And Jacques O’Neill Reignite Rumours They’re Back Together

5 June 2023, 10:18

Love Island's Paige and Jacques have sparked reconciliation rumours
Love Island's Paige and Jacques have sparked reconciliation rumours. Picture: PaigeThorne/Instagram/Jacques O'Neill
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Paige Thorne and Jacques O’Neill have sparked reconciliation rumours a year after meeting on Love Island.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island’s Paige Thorne and Jacques O’Neill have reignited rumours that they’re back together a year after meeting on the show.

The reality stars appeared on series 8 of Love Island last summer, where they got to know each other before Jacques decided to quit the show.

There’s Been An Update On Love Island All Stars And The Potential Line-Up

Love Island’s 2023 Summer Line-Up: All The Confirmed Contestants

Paige then went on to couple up with returning bombshell Adam Collard, but they split just a few months later.

Paige and Jacques first sparked reconciliation rumours at the end of last year when they were seen cosying up to each other during a night out - but remained friends.

Love Island: Paige and Jacques share first kiss

Paige and Jacques appeared on series 8 of Love Island
Paige and Jacques appeared on series 8 of Love Island. Picture: ITV2

A year after their initial romance, the pair have now reignited those rumours again after having a sweet exchange on Instagram.

The speculation began when the Welsh paramedic uploaded a string of pictures on Instagram alongside the caption: “Name a more iconic duo other than shopping and brunch, I’ll wait.”

It wasn’t long until fans noticed Jacques in the comments, where he suggested he helped her pick her outfit.

The rugby star wrote: “Told you you’d look pretty in Ralph Lauren, should listen to me more often,” before Paige replied with three heart emojis.

Love Island fans think Paige and Jacques are back together
Love Island fans think Paige and Jacques are back together. Picture: PaigeThorne/Instagram
Jacques quit Love Island amid his romance with Paige
Jacques quit Love Island amid his romance with Paige. Picture: ITV2

Fans soon were sent into a frenzy over the exchange, with one saying: “Please tell me you guys are back together.”

Meanwhile, another penned: “You were both perfect on love island together gutted yous didn’t last on it your chemistry was the best out of everyone’s on the show!!! [sic].”

Paige and Jacques are yet to confirm if they’ve rekindled their romance just yet, but fans are clearly rooting for them.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Lewis Capaldi has unfortunately had to cancel his upcoming commitments

Lewis Capaldi Cancels Upcoming Commitments To 'Rest And Recover'

Here's how to watch The Idol in the UK

How To Watch The Idol In The UK

Love Island’s 2023 summer cast has been unveiled

Love Island’s 2023 Summer Line-Up: All The Contestants

Love Island

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray began their relationship in 2016 and are now married

Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Andre Gray: When Did They Get Married And How Long Have They Been Together?

Little Mix

Everything you need to know about the 'Barbie' film

All The Details On The 'Barbie' Movie: Full Cast, Trailers And Release Date

TV & Film

Could Taylor Swift be touring sooner than we thought?

Is Taylor Swift Bringing The Eras Tour To The UK?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star