Love Island’s Paige Thorne And Jacques O’Neill Reignite Rumours They’re Back Together

Love Island's Paige and Jacques have sparked reconciliation rumours. Picture: PaigeThorne/Instagram/Jacques O'Neill

Paige Thorne and Jacques O’Neill have sparked reconciliation rumours a year after meeting on Love Island.

Love Island’s Paige Thorne and Jacques O’Neill have reignited rumours that they’re back together a year after meeting on the show.

The reality stars appeared on series 8 of Love Island last summer, where they got to know each other before Jacques decided to quit the show.

Paige then went on to couple up with returning bombshell Adam Collard, but they split just a few months later.

Paige and Jacques first sparked reconciliation rumours at the end of last year when they were seen cosying up to each other during a night out - but remained friends.

Love Island: Paige and Jacques share first kiss

Paige and Jacques appeared on series 8 of Love Island. Picture: ITV2

A year after their initial romance, the pair have now reignited those rumours again after having a sweet exchange on Instagram.

The speculation began when the Welsh paramedic uploaded a string of pictures on Instagram alongside the caption: “Name a more iconic duo other than shopping and brunch, I’ll wait.”

It wasn’t long until fans noticed Jacques in the comments, where he suggested he helped her pick her outfit.

The rugby star wrote: “Told you you’d look pretty in Ralph Lauren, should listen to me more often,” before Paige replied with three heart emojis.

Love Island fans think Paige and Jacques are back together. Picture: PaigeThorne/Instagram

Jacques quit Love Island amid his romance with Paige. Picture: ITV2

Fans soon were sent into a frenzy over the exchange, with one saying: “Please tell me you guys are back together.”

Meanwhile, another penned: “You were both perfect on love island together gutted yous didn’t last on it your chemistry was the best out of everyone’s on the show!!! [sic].”

Paige and Jacques are yet to confirm if they’ve rekindled their romance just yet, but fans are clearly rooting for them.

