Love Island’s Paige Thorne Cosies Up To Ex Jacques O’Neill & Sparks Reconciliation Rumours

10 November 2022, 12:19

Love Island's Paige Thorne and Jacques O'Neill have sparked rumours they're back together
Love Island's Paige Thorne and Jacques O'Neill have sparked rumours they're back together. Picture: Alamy/Jacques O'Neill/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Paige Thorne and Jacques O’Neill have sparked reconciliation rumours.

Love Island’s Paige Thorne has sparked rumours she could be back with her ex Jacques O’Neill after the pair were spotted cosying up on a night out.

The exes were coupled up during their time in the villa this summer before Paige moved on with returning bombshell Adam Collard when Jacques quit the show.

Paige Thorne Went On Love Island To ‘Get Revenge On Fiancé’ After He ‘Dumped Her By Text’

However, amid Paige and Adam’s turbulent split amid ‘cheating’ allegations, the Welsh paramedic seems to have romance on the cards once again with rugby star Jacques.

In pictures obtained by MailOnline, the pair looked as cosy as ever while they enjoyed a night out together at the GraceJacob Selfridges&Co event at Mnky Hse restaurant in Manchester over the weekend.

Paige Thorne has sparked rumours she's reconciled with Jacques O'Neill
Paige Thorne has sparked rumours she's reconciled with Jacques O'Neill. Picture: PaigeThorne/Instagram
Paige Thorne and Adam Collard split after 'cheating' allegations
Paige Thorne and Adam Collard split after 'cheating' allegations. Picture: PaigeThorne/Instagram

The former flames appeared to be in deep conversation in the photos as Paige, 24, leaned into Jacques, 23, on the dance floor.

Paige previously revealed on the Saving Grace podcast that she had been in touch with Jacques following her split from Adam as she confirmed her split from the Geordie fitness trainer.

At the time, she said: “There has been slight contact. No contact with the lips,” adding that she was in ‘no rush’ to rekindle things."

"Obviously, we had a vibe in there,” Paige continued, “But we’re just going to see where things go. I am in zero rush to be with a man because men are trash.”

Paige Thorne and Jacques O'Neill were coupled up on Love Island
Paige Thorne and Jacques O'Neill were coupled up on Love Island. Picture: ITV2
Paige Thorne and Jacques O'Neill cosied up on a night out
Paige Thorne and Jacques O'Neill cosied up on a night out. Picture: Jacques O'Neill/Instagram

This comes after the former islander opened up about her real reasons for heading on the show in the first place, revealing she signed up to get revenge on her fiancé, who dumped her by text 18 months into their relationship.

Paige told Vicky Pattinson on her podcast The Secret To: “I’ll give you the brief version, I won’t bore you right, I was in an 18-month relationship with this guy, it was a Tinder date and ended up in an engagement right.

“Anyway, he texted me one day like ‘I’m breaking up with you’, out of the blue and I was like, ok, we’re meant to be getting married but whatever.”

She later vowed to stay single 'for a very, very long time’ after having three unsuccessful relationships within a year.

