Paige Thorne Went On Love Island To ‘Get Revenge On Fiancé’ After He ‘Dumped Her By Text’

Paige Thorne revealed she went on Love Island to get back at her ex. Picture: PaigeThorne/Instagram/ITV2

By Capital FM

Paige Thorne has opened up about the real reason she went on Love Island.

Paige Thorne got candid about her real reasons behind heading on Love Island last summer.

The Welsh paramedic found love with Jacques O’Neill in the villa and went on to date returned bombshell Adam Collard for a few months before they were plagued with rumours that he ‘cheated’ on her.

Adam Collard Suggests Returning To Love Island For A Third Time After Paige Thorne Split

Are Any Love Island 2022 Couples Still Together? From Ekin-Su & Davide To Gemma & Luca

However, despite Paige’s efforts to find love in the villa, it seems the 25-year-old had other reasons behind jetting to Mallorca - and it’s all to do with her ex.

Speaking to Vicky Pattinson on her podcast The Secret To, Paige admitted that the real reason she signed up for Love Island was to get revenge on her fiancé, who dumped her by text 18 months into their relationship.

Paige Thorne went on Love Island to get 'revenge' on her fiancé after he dumped her. Picture: PaigeThorne/Instagram

Paige told Vicky: “The real reason I went on Love Island is the pettiest reason you’ve ever heard Vick, you’re going to cry.

“I’ll give you the brief version, I won’t bore you right, I was in an 18-month relationship with this guy, it was a Tinder date and ended up in an engagement right.

“Anyway, he texted me one day like ‘I’m breaking up with you’, out of the blue and I was like, ok, we’re meant to be getting married but whatever.”

Paige Thorne and Adam Collard split shortly after leaving Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Paige Thorne has vowed to remain single after her romance experiences this year. Picture: PaigeThorne/Instagram

Recalling her heartache, Paige continued: “I was like heartbroken and, when I say heartbroken, I went down to seven stone like, I was depressed.

“And then I found out he was on Tinder within like a week and I was like you little s***. Right, if you can do Tinder, well guess what, I can do Love Island then. So, f*** off. And that’s what I did.”

The former Islander went on to say that ‘wifey material’ is just code for ‘mug’, adding: “Apparently, my wifey material in this day and age means we’re just going to do her over anyway.”

She then vowed on the podcast to stay single 'for a very, very long time' after having three failed relationships in a year.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital