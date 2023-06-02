There’s Been An Update On Love Island All Stars And The Potential Line-Up

There's been an update on the rumoured Love Island All Stars series. Picture: ITV2

Love Island bosses have given fans an update on the rumoured All Stars series.

Rumours have been swirling for months that a Love Island All Stars series is in the works - and fans now have an update!

It was reported earlier this year that bosses would be bringing back a string of the most iconic islanders from over the past nine series to have a second chance at finding love.

This means we could see some of our all-time fave reality stars heading back into the villa to couple up with other islanders from previous series.

According to this publication, executive producer at ITV Mike Spencer said: “I think I said I’d like to do one last year and then everyone started talking about it!”

Cast of 2023 summer Love Island revealed

A Love Island All Stars series is reportedly in the works. Picture: ITV2

He added: “I can’t say anything yet but I’d love to do an all stars!"

When asked who he’d like to see return to the villa, he named one of the most iconic bombshells we’ve seen so far on the show; Maura Higgins.

“I had breakfast with her the other day,” said Spencer, “She's so funny. She's amazing, so I’d love to see her on it.”

Maura Higgins is one of the favourites to return for the rumoured Love Island All Stars series. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

The cast of Love Island series 10. Picture: ITV2

"Hopefully, you know, we're in talks to do different things,” he continued, “So hopefully we can do an all-star soon. Fingers crossed, but there's so many iconic islanders that I'd love to see. Obviously, some are in relationships now."

This comes after it was reported that islanders on their alleged ‘wish list’ included Maura, Sophie Piper, Kem Cetinay, Scott Thomas and India Reynolds.

Love Island series 10 begins on Monday 5th June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

