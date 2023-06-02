Your First Look Inside Love Island’s Series 10 Villa

2 June 2023, 12:00

Ruchee set to enter Love Island

By Kathryn Knight

Brand new pics are in of the Love Island 2023 summer villa.

The summer 2023 Love Island contestants are ready to enter the villa in Mallorca, just a few months after the winter series wrapped in South Africa.

This time around the cast, including Mehdi Edno, Catherine Agbaje and Molly Marsh, will be in less breezy climates as the find love under the Spanish sun.

Last year the ITV dating show re-located to a brand new villa and the series returns to the luxury holiday home once more for 2023.

Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri Talks ‘Barbie’s Inclusionary Audition Process

New photos of the Love Island series 10 villa are in and the house is hotter than ever, with a hideaway decked out with romantic pink and purple decor complete with an apt heart-shaped entrance.

The Love Island series 10 villa
The Love Island series 10 villa. Picture: ITV2
Maya Jama returns for Love Island series 10
Maya Jama returns for Love Island series 10. Picture: ITV2
The Love Island series 10 villa
The Love Island series 10 villa. Picture: ITV2
The Love Island series 10 villa
The Love Island series 10 villa. Picture: ITV2

The typically drama-filled dressing room is fully stocked with all the usual beauty products, filling rows upon rows of floor-to-ceiling shelving.

The iconic fire pit remains the same, ready to witness scenes of declaration and heartbreak for eight weeks.

Love Island returns on 5th June at 9pm on ITV, for its 10th series.

Maya Jama will be back to host the show after taking over presenting duties from Laura Whitmore earlier this year.

The Love Island series 10 villa - the dressing room
The Love Island series 10 villa - the dressing room. Picture: ITV2
The Love Island series 10 villa
The Love Island series 10 villa. Picture: ITV2
The Love Island series 10 villa - the hideaway
The Love Island series 10 villa - the hideaway. Picture: ITV2
The Love Island series 10 villa
The Love Island series 10 villa. Picture: ITV2

The star’s Love Island debut went down a storm during series nine, with her no-nonsense attitude and epic dress sense a hit with viewers.

We can see her trademark strut onto that decking already.

