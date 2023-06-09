Love Island Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Mitchel Taylor

On Air Now
The Capital Weekender with MistaJam 7pm - 10pm
9 June 2023, 15:16
Love Island viewers think Mitchel Taylor is the lookalike of a former islander from series 8.
Love Island’s Mitchel Taylor entered as one of the first ten contestants of series 10 earlier this week, and fans already can’t shake the feeling that he is the twin of a former islander.
Many viewers have been comparing him to season 8 contestant Luca Bish, who appeared on the summer series of the show last year and reached the final with Gemma Owen.
A Childhood Photo Of Love Island's Tyrique Hyde With Series 7's Toby Aromolaran Is Going Viral
Many fans have rushed to Twitter to share their thoughts on the islanders’ resemblance - and it seems a lot of people agree.
One viewer tweeted: “Whenever i look at mitchel i see luca #loveisland.”
Mitchel clarifies after challenge revealed dirty secret
“So Mitchel is basically just luca reincarnated,” added a second, while a third said: “I thought Mitchel was Luca for a second.”
“Is it me or does mitchel and luca from last summer look alike [sic],” another chimed in.
Mitchel is currently coupled up with Molly Marsh, but it seems things could be on the rocks for them as a preview for Friday’s episode showed the pair having a discussion about getting to know other islanders.
so Mitchel is basically just luca reincarnated #LoveIsland #TALKSWITHASH pic.twitter.com/2ztVXDmk6w— Luna (@edlcommander) June 8, 2023
whenever i look at mitchel i see luca #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/RkSo7lJI95— tilley-rae (@tilleyraeb) June 8, 2023
Pantomime star Molly can be seen getting visibly upset in the preview after having a conversation with Mitchel about how she isn’t ‘closed off’ just yet and wants to get to know the other contestants.
This comes after Molly went on a date with new bombshell Sammy Root and admitted she had a spark with bombshell Zachariah Noble.
Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital