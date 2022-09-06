Are Gigi Hadid And Leonardo DiCaprio Dating?

The Gigi and Leonardo rumours expalined. Picture: Alamy

Everything you need to know about Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid's rumoured romance.

The internet was sent into a frenzy when rumors began to fly that none other than Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio were dating...

The 47-year-old actor's love life has very much been in the public eye in recent weeks after the break-up with his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone, 25.

Now that the Titanic star is single once again, everyone is theorising about who he could be spotted with next – cue the Gigi rumours.

Here's everything you need to know...

Rumours swirl that Leonardo "hooked up" with Gigi Hadid. Picture: Getty

Is Leonardo DiCaprio dating Gigi Hadid?

Everyone has been asking the same question after claims circulated that the two A-listers "hooked up".

On August 31, a source for In Touch Weekly magazine revealed that Gigi, 27, and Leo had casually seen each other a "a few times this summer".

Their insider said: "They have known each other for several years. They’re super attracted to each other.

"She is exactly his type: gorgeous, sexy but low-key with a one-of-the-guys attitude," they continued to dish on the rumoured romance.

The publication reports that the flame between the actor and model is unlikely to develop into a full-fledged relationship, they explained: “It’s casual and not a constant thing. But they have lots of mutual friends."

Gigi Hadid has been linked to Leonardo DiCaprio. Picture: Getty

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone broke-up in August. Picture: Alamy

When did Leonardo DiCaprio break up with Camila Morrone?

News broke of Leonardo and Camila's split on August 29, with the 47-year-old and 25-year-old calling it quits after four years together.

The break-up was subject to intense media attention due to Leo's infamous history of dating significant;y younger women.

Until Camila's birthday this past June, the Wolf of Wall Street star hadn't been in a relationship with a woman 25 or over since he was 24.

Some fans have even dubbed this habit of breaking up with women once they reach their mid-twenties as 'Leo's Law'.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik called it quits in October 2021. Picture: Alamy

When did Gigi Hadid break up with Zayn Malik?

Gigi Hadid became single in October 2021 after she and Zayn Malik called time on their six-year relationship.

The supermodel and pop star first began dating back in 2015 and welcome a child together, daughter Khai in September 2020.

News of their split broke at the end of last year following an altercation between Zayn and Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid.

The former couple continue to co-parent their daughter and Gigi has not been publicly linked to anyone until the rumours of her relationship with Leo began to swirl.

