Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid Spotted Partying Together Amid Dating Rumours

14 September 2022, 12:11 | Updated: 14 September 2022, 12:13

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have been seen hanging out together after rumours they’ve started dating.

Just a couple of weeks ago it was reported Leonardo Di Caprio and Gigi Hadid were seeing each other following his split from model Camila Morrone and they’ve apparently been seen together for the first time.

According to Us Weekly, Leo and Gigi were spotted on Saturday 10th September at a New York Fashion Week afterparty.

Their source claimed they were sat at the same table at the event, which Venus Williams and Kendall Jenner’s ex, NBA player Ben Simmons, also attended.

Taylor Swift Joined Gigi Hadid At The Launch Of Her Clothing Brand

Earlier this month it was claimed Leo ‘had his sights set’ on Gigi, but she apparently doesn’t want to take their friendship to a romantic level.

Gigi Hadid was pictured hanging out with Leo DiCaprio
Gigi Hadid was pictured hanging out with Leo DiCaprio. Picture: Alamy
Leo DiCaprio is newly single
Leo DiCaprio is newly single. Picture: Alamy

However, they’re thought to have seen each other ‘a few times this summer’.

In Touch Weekly said: “They have known each other for several years. They’re super attracted to each other.

"She is exactly his type: gorgeous, sexy but low-key with a one-of-the-guys attitude," they continued.

The publication reported that the flame between the actor and model is unlikely to develop into a full-fledged relationship. They explained: “It’s casual and not a constant thing. But they have lots of mutual friends."

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik split in 2021 a year after having their baby girl
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik split in 2021 a year after having their baby girl. Picture: Getty

Gigi and Zayn Malik split a year ago after an on-off relationship during which they welcomed their baby girl, Khai, two.

Meanwhile, Leo broke up with girlfriend Camila Morrone in August after four years of dating.

