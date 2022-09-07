Taylor Swift Joined Gigi Hadid At The Launch Of Her Clothing Brand

Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift are BFFs. Picture: Getty / Gigi Hadid/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift supported Gigi Hadid at the launch of the supermodel’s brand new clothing line.

Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift have been besties for years, supporting each other’s careers and every life chapter, be it babies or new albums.

So when Gigi officially launched her new knitwear brand Guest in Residence in New York, of course Taylor showed up to celebrate her BFF.

While Tay didn’t post anything on the night, a model and friend of Gigi’s, Derek Walker, captured the pop star – whose next album is coming out in October – at one of the tables, throwing her hands in the air and grinning at the camera.

“Aaand @taylorswift said ‘let NYFW commence’,” he captioned it.

Gigi Hadid had BFF Taylor Swift by her side at her clothing launch. Picture: Derek Walker/Instagram

Gigi said her knitwear collection is ‘made to love and to last’ after coming up with the brand as ‘a lover of all things cosy’.

The mum-of-one said she wanted consumers’ view of cashmere to shift from unattainable luxury to to invite ‘a wider audience into the world of luxury knitwear.’

Taylor and Gigi are believed to have been friends for around 10 yers after they were first spotted together at a 2014 Oscar’s party.

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid struck up a friendship in 2014. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

It’s thought this was when they struck up their friendship.

In June 2015, Taylor brought Gigi out at her ‘Reputation’ concert in London, along with her other showbiz pals Martha Hunt, Kendall Jenner, Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss and Cara Delevingne.

