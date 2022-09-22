Mohamed Hadid Responds To Gigi And Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Rumours

Gigi Hadid's dad Mohamed has weighed in on those Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours
Gigi Hadid's dad Mohamed has weighed in on those Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours. Picture: Getty
Gigi Hadid’s dad Mohamed has addressed whether or not his daughter is dating Leonardo DiCaprio following weeks of speculation.

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio have been at the centre of dating rumours for weeks following the 47-year-old actor’s split from his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone, 25.

The pair, who are said to have been good friends for years, were recently spotted partying together at a New York Fashion Week afterparty following speculation they had been seeing each other.

Although neither of the stars has publicly commented on their alleged romance, Gigi’s dad has now weighed in on the rumours.

Speaking about the speculation of his daughter, 27, dating the Titanic star, Mohamed Hadid told MailOnline that he has known Leo for years after meeting him in St. Tropez four or five years ago, adding that he’s a ‘very nice man’.

"I like him,” added the father of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid.

However, he went on to say he’s not entirely sure if he believes his daughter is dating the Romeo + Juliet star, adding: “I have not spoken to my daughter about Mr. DiCaprio. I don't think they are dating.

“I believe they are just good friends, but I really don't know."

“I don’t comment on my daughter’s personal relationships,” added Mohamed, “I have no say in who she’s dating.”

Gigi formerly dated Zayn Malik on and off for six years, which came to an end last year after an alleged altercation with her mum Yolanda and the former One Direction star.

The supermodel is said to still be amicable with Zayn as they share two-year-old daughter Khai together.

