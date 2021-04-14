Gigi Hadid's Father Mohamed's Enormous Net Worth & Real Estate Career

Gigi and Bella's dad Mohamed Hadid's huge net worth. Picture: Instagram @mohamedhadid

Mohamed Hadid has earned himself millions of dollars as a luxury real estate developer- so let's dive into his close relationship with supermodel daughters Gigi and Bella Hadid and Anwar.

Mohamed Hadid, the father of Gigi, Bella and Anwar, is incredibly close with his kids and couldn't be happier to be a grand daughter to Gigi and Zayn's little girl, Khai.

Their father, 72, is a very successful real estate developer who carved a life out for himself in the US developing enormous and luxurious properties and complexes.

However, he always finds time for his family and is non-stop posting about how proud he is of all of their achievements.

So, let's dive into the glamorous life of Mohamed Hadid.

Mohamed Hadid with his grand daughter Khai. Picture: Instagram @gigihadid

Who is Mohamed Hadid?

Mohamed is a Jordanian-American luxury real estate developer, born in Palestine but emigrated to the US to make a massive fortune in luxury property.

He was married to Yolanda Hadid from 1994-2000 and the pair have three children, who we all know of, together!

Mohamed Hadid is very close with his children. Picture: Instagram @mohamedhadid

What is Mohamed Hadid's net worth?

Mohamed is said to be worth between $100-200 million according to his Wikipedia page thanks to a successful career in developing luxury real estate in areas such as Beverly Hills and Bel Air.

In short- a whole lot of money!

Mohamed's relationship with baby Khai

Throughout Gigi's pregnancy, Mohamed was beyond excited to meet his grand daughter, penning an emotional letter to his future relation which really caught everyone in their feels.

Since her birth in September 2020, he has wasted no time spending as much time as possible with the little one, recently heading to the Museum of Modern Art in New York with Gigi and Khai.

He also praised Zayn as a 'great father', telling a pap: "I saw his actions and he seemed like he’ll make a great father."

"He’s a good father and that’s all I’m interested in him to be - good to my daughter and to my granddaughter."

