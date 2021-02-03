Gigi Hadid’s Dad Mohamed Calls Zayn Malik ‘A Great Father’ To His Granddaughter, Baby Khai

3 February 2021, 10:25

Mohamed Hadid has spoken highly of Zayn's parenting skills.
Mohamed Hadid has spoken highly of Zayn's parenting skills. Picture: Instagram

Mohamed Hadid has praised Zayn Malik for being a ‘great father’ to his and Gigi’s daughter, baby Khai.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their first daughter, baby Khai, into the world in September last year, and it seems the first-time parents are naturals!

The supermodel’s dad, Mohamed Hadid, has now spoken about the ‘Vibez’ singer’s parenting skills and he has seriously sung his praises.

Zayn Malik’s Sister Safaa Shares Glimpse Of Baby Khai’s Disney-Themed Playroom

The 72-year-old was spotted out and about in LA, when he was asked about his granddaughter.

In a video obtained by a tabloid, the real estate developer was quick to call the former One Direction star a ‘great father’.

Gigi and Zayn's daughter Khai is now four months old.
Gigi and Zayn's daughter Khai is now four months old. Picture: Instagram

When asked if Zayn reaches out to him at all for ‘fatherly advice’, Mohamed replied with: “No not yet, but I have met him and he’s a great, great father to my grandchild.”

He continued: “I saw him, I saw his actions and he seemed like he’ll make a great father.

“He’s a good father and that’s all I’m interested in him to be - good to my daughter and to my granddaughter.”

Mohamed frequently posts on social media about how proud he is of his children, Gigi, Bella, Anwar, Marielle and Alana, so it’s no surprise that he’s just as pleased about them in person!

As Gigi and Zayn are yet to post a full snap of baby Khai, Mohamed hasn’t shared a pic with his granddaughter on Instagram just yet.

However, that hasn’t stopped him from being a supportive granddad whatsoever!

He often reposts pics that Gigi uploads, and pens sweet captions about how much he loves baby Khai.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Liam Payne reveals favourite place he toured with One Direction

Liam Payne Reveals Favourite Place He Toured In With One Direction

Jesy Nelson little mix

Jesy Nelson Was In Harry Potter And About A Boy Before Little Mix

News

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan talked about behind-the-scenes incidents whilst appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show

WATCH: Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan Reveals She Accidentally ‘Stabbed’ Her Co-Star On Set

TV & Film

Dr Alex has been made a mental health ambassador

Does Dr Alex George Have A Girlfriend, Who Is He Dating?

Jesy Nelson rants about Instagram filters

WATCH: Jesy Nelson Slams Instagram Filters In First Video Since Leaving Little Mix

Dr Alex emotional as he's appointed Ambassador for Mental Health

Dr Alex Made Ambassador For Mental Health By Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?