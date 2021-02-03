Gigi Hadid’s Dad Mohamed Calls Zayn Malik ‘A Great Father’ To His Granddaughter, Baby Khai

Mohamed Hadid has spoken highly of Zayn's parenting skills. Picture: Instagram

Mohamed Hadid has praised Zayn Malik for being a ‘great father’ to his and Gigi’s daughter, baby Khai.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their first daughter, baby Khai, into the world in September last year, and it seems the first-time parents are naturals!

The supermodel’s dad, Mohamed Hadid, has now spoken about the ‘Vibez’ singer’s parenting skills and he has seriously sung his praises.

The 72-year-old was spotted out and about in LA, when he was asked about his granddaughter.

In a video obtained by a tabloid, the real estate developer was quick to call the former One Direction star a ‘great father’.

Gigi and Zayn's daughter Khai is now four months old. Picture: Instagram

When asked if Zayn reaches out to him at all for ‘fatherly advice’, Mohamed replied with: “No not yet, but I have met him and he’s a great, great father to my grandchild.”

He continued: “I saw him, I saw his actions and he seemed like he’ll make a great father.

“He’s a good father and that’s all I’m interested in him to be - good to my daughter and to my granddaughter.”

Mohamed frequently posts on social media about how proud he is of his children, Gigi, Bella, Anwar, Marielle and Alana, so it’s no surprise that he’s just as pleased about them in person!

As Gigi and Zayn are yet to post a full snap of baby Khai, Mohamed hasn’t shared a pic with his granddaughter on Instagram just yet.

However, that hasn’t stopped him from being a supportive granddad whatsoever!

He often reposts pics that Gigi uploads, and pens sweet captions about how much he loves baby Khai.

