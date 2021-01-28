Zayn Malik’s Sister Safaa Shares Glimpse Of Baby Khai’s Disney-Themed Playroom
28 January 2021, 12:27 | Updated: 28 January 2021, 12:46
Zayn Malik’s sister, Safaa, has posted a video showing off her daughter’s shared playroom with baby Khai, for when Zayn and Gigi Hadid’s baby comes to visit.
Zayn Malik’s younger sister Safaa has given her ‘Vibez’ singer big bro and Gigi Hadid the cutest gift ever for baby Khai.
Taking to her Instagram story, the 19-year-old shared a glimpse into her daughter’s newly-renovated playroom, which she revealed is for her baby Zaneyah and her niece, Khai.
The room is decorated in white and pink colours, with the theme of Marie from Disney’s Aristocats.
One of the walls in the room boasts an adorable Disney decoration with “Zaneyah” and “Khai” written on it, surrounded by butterflies and flowers.
Safaa captioned the video with: “Looks amazing for our baby girls [heart emojis].”
Going on to post pictures of her daughter in her new room, fans rushed to the comments to share their excitement for the baby cousins to meet.
One person penned: “Can’t wait to see Khai and Zaneyah in this room together [heart emojis].”
Zayn’s mum, Trisha, seemed to have a hand in helping the room transformation, after she shared the playroom on her Instagram story, with the caption reading: “@mammamalik killed it again [heart-eye emoji]."
It continued: “Best room transformation ever hun [heart emojis] [sic].”
Khai was born in October 2020, in New York, with Gigi sharing some seriously adorable snaps with Zayn and their daughter over the past few months.
However, due to the current coronavirus pandemic, the ‘Nobody Is Listening’ star hasn’t been able to fly back to the UK, so his sisters and mum are yet to meet the newest addition to their family.
At least Khai has a super cute playroom to stay in when she does visit!
