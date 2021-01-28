Zayn Malik’s Sister Safaa Shares Glimpse Of Baby Khai’s Disney-Themed Playroom

28 January 2021, 12:27 | Updated: 28 January 2021, 12:46

Safaa Malik decorated the playroom for her daughter and niece, Khai.
Safaa Malik decorated the playroom for her daughter and niece, Khai. Picture: Instagram

Zayn Malik’s sister, Safaa, has posted a video showing off her daughter’s shared playroom with baby Khai, for when Zayn and Gigi Hadid’s baby comes to visit.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Zayn Malik’s younger sister Safaa has given her ‘Vibez’ singer big bro and Gigi Hadid the cutest gift ever for baby Khai.

Taking to her Instagram story, the 19-year-old shared a glimpse into her daughter’s newly-renovated playroom, which she revealed is for her baby Zaneyah and her niece, Khai.

Harry Styles And Zayn Malik Fan Merges ‘Fine Line’ & ‘Nobody Is Listening’ In Amazing Creation

The room is decorated in white and pink colours, with the theme of Marie from Disney’s Aristocats.

One of the walls in the room boasts an adorable Disney decoration with “Zaneyah” and “Khai” written on it, surrounded by butterflies and flowers.

Baby Khai is yet to meet her family in the UK.
Baby Khai is yet to meet her family in the UK. Picture: Instagram
Safaa showed off the adorable playroom on Instagram.
Safaa showed off the adorable playroom on Instagram. Picture: Instagram
The decoration boasts a lot of Disney elements.
The decoration boasts a lot of Disney elements. Picture: Instagram

Safaa captioned the video with: “Looks amazing for our baby girls [heart emojis].”

Going on to post pictures of her daughter in her new room, fans rushed to the comments to share their excitement for the baby cousins to meet.

One person penned: “Can’t wait to see Khai and Zaneyah in this room together [heart emojis].”

Zayn’s mum, Trisha, seemed to have a hand in helping the room transformation, after she shared the playroom on her Instagram story, with the caption reading: “@mammamalik killed it again [heart-eye emoji]."

The little girls' playroom featured their names on the wall.
The little girls' playroom featured their names on the wall. Picture: Instagram
Zayn's mum shared the playroom on her Instagram story.
Zayn's mum shared the playroom on her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram
Zayn's fans commented on the stunning room.
Zayn's fans commented on the stunning room. Picture: Instagram

It continued: “Best room transformation ever hun [heart emojis] [sic].”

Khai was born in October 2020, in New York, with Gigi sharing some seriously adorable snaps with Zayn and their daughter over the past few months.

However, due to the current coronavirus pandemic, the ‘Nobody Is Listening’ star hasn’t been able to fly back to the UK, so his sisters and mum are yet to meet the newest addition to their family.

At least Khai has a super cute playroom to stay in when she does visit!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity & TV News

More News

See more More News

Halsey re-lives her One Direction days on their ten year anniversary

Halsey Reminiscing Her One Direction Stan Days Will Always Be Iconic

Jourdan Dunn is set to make her debut appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Jourdan Dunn: Age, Job & Net Worth Of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Guest Judge

Dani Dyer named her baby boy Santiago

The Personal Meaning Behind Dani Dyer’s Unique Baby Name

Halsey and Alev Aydin got matching tattoos in the middle of 2020

Halsey & Alev Aydin's Matching Tattoos Reveal They've Been Together For Ages

Halsey and her boyfriend Alev Aydin have been friends for a while

Halsey And Alev Aydin: How They Met And How Long Have They Been Together?

Jade Thirlwall is the latest star to try the 'Buss It' challenge.

Jade Thirlwall’s ‘Buss It’ Challenge Goes Viral After Little Mix Star Shares NSFW TikTok Video

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?