Harry Styles And Zayn Malik Fan Merges ‘Fine Line’ & ‘Nobody Is Listening’ In Amazing Creation

26 January 2021, 10:35 | Updated: 26 January 2021, 10:49

A fan created the artwork of a crossover album for Harry Styles and Zayn
A fan created the artwork of a crossover album for Harry Styles and Zayn. Picture: YouTube

A 'Fine Line' and 'Nobody Is Listening' crossover has been created by a fan and we are so here for the Harry Styles inspired Zayn album!

Capital FM

By Capital FM

A One Direction fan has gotten seriously creative after sharing a Harry Styles inspired Zayn Malik album cover and it’s completely iconic!

The creation is made to resemble the father-of-one’s new album artwork for ‘Nobody Is Listening’, but in the style of Harry’s ‘Fine Line.

Using the same font as Zayn’s, the colour has been changed from red to pink, with the artwork adding a lot of sunflowers and fruit which is super Harry-esque.

The fan - @GOLDENIMPRINT on Twitter - even made sure to have Haz’s signature fruit from his lyrics included - watermelons and cherries.

The artwork definitely went down a treat with fans after already getting 7K likes on Twitter and a lot of people praising the fan for her talents.

One fan wrote: “OMGG THIS IS AMAZINGGG WOWWWW [sic].”

“WOAHHHH THATS SO GOOD LITERALLY GIVE ME YOUR CREATIVITY OMG [sic],” added another.

A third tweeted: “I love love love this concept,” and we honestly couldn’t agree more.

People praised the fan for being 'creative'.
People praised the fan for being 'creative'. Picture: Twitter
Another fan came up with a name for a Harry Styles and Zayn crossover project.
Another fan came up with a name for a Harry Styles and Zayn crossover project. Picture: Twitter

If that wasn’t creative enough, another fan took to the comments to experiment with a name for what their joint album would be called.

She wrote: “Crossover album could be titled ‘Nobody Is Fine’,” and we have to say, she could really be on to something!

Moral of the story, never underestimate the creativity of Harry and Zayn’s fans!

